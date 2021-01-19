Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Biologics are drugs extracted from living organisms that are used to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancer, immunological diseases, hematological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.



The market is experiencing rapid growth attributable to a growing demand for gene-based & cellular-based biologics, monoclonal antibodies, molecular therapy, recombinant hormones, and vaccines, in the treatment of various diseases. The global biologics market size is forecast to reach a value of USD 477.15 Billion by 2027 from USD 270.55 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through the forecast years, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.



Growing use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.



Market Drivers



Although biologics are extracted from a wide number of living organisms, the ones extracted from microbial are expected to be dominating during the forecast period due to the high demand for the monoclonal antibodies, which are derived from the microbes. The higher incidence of cancer globally will be a major driving factor for the global market as the higher incidence of cancer is expected to boost the monoclonal antibodies' demand during the forecast period.



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Microbial

Mammalian

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Haematological Disorders

Others



The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 8.9% in the period 2019-2027, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario.



Regional Outlook



The North American market is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to major market players' presence, increasing R&D investments, technological advancements in research, and growing demand for personalized treatment in the region. The European region is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing demand for personalized treatment in the region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Biologics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Biologics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing occurrences of target conditions



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Advancement in biomedical technology



4.2.2.4. Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Biosimilars development



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biologics Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Microbial



5.1.2. Mammalian



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Biologics Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Monoclonal Antibodies



6.1.2. Vaccines



6.1.3. Recombinant Hormones/Proteins



6.1.4. Cellular-Based Biologics



6.1.5. Gene-Based Biologics



6.1.6. Others



Chapter 7. Biologics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Cancer



7.1.2. Infectious Diseases



7.1.3. Immunological Diseases



7.1.4. Cardiovascular Disorders



7.1.5. Haematological Disorders



7.1.6. Others



To Be Continued…!



