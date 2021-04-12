Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global biologics market is expected to reach USD 477.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Biologics market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to a growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, among others, in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others. Besides, growing demand and higher adoption of novel therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of the growing market demand.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Biologics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Biologics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Key participants include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Biologics market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, type, application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Microbial

Mammalian

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Haematological Disorders

Others



Radical Features of the Biologics Market Report:



The report encompasses Biologics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Biologics industry



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Biologics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Biologics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Biologics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing occurrences of target conditions



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Advancement in biomedical technology



4.2.2.4. Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Biosimilars development



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biologics Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Microbial



5.1.2. Mammalian



5.1.3. Others



CONTINUED…!



Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

