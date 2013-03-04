BioMarCare Technologies Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "BioMarCare Technologies Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- BioMarCare Technologies Ltd. (BioMarCare Technologies) is a cancer diagnostics company. BioMarCare Technologies develops tumor biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, monitoring, surveillance, screening and companion diagnostics. The company develops a range of diagnostic and prognostic tests for the common types of cancer including mCRC-Strat, PARpanel and MarCare. Currently, the company seeks a strategic alliance and investment funds of around $ 3m for product development and clinical studies. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
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The company intends to develop biomarkers for predicting a response or lack of response to drugs based on inhibitors of the EGF receptor as recently it entered into a partnership with Ariadne Inc.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BioMarCare Technologies Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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