Biomarkers Market Is Expected to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The “Biomarkers Market - ([Discovery Technologies - Proteomics, Genomics, Imaging, Bioinformatics], Validation Services, Applications [drug development, personalized medicine], Diseases [Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology]) - Global Trends & Forecasts (2013 – 2018)”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Browse 131 market data tables and 23 figures spread through 327 pages and in-depth TOC on “Biomarkers Market - ([Discovery Technologies - Proteomics, Genomics, Imaging, Bioinformatics], Validation Services, Applications [drug development, personalized medicine], Diseases [Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology]) - Global Trends & Forecasts (2013 – 2018)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biomarkers-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-43.html

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This report studies the global biomarkers market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018.

A number of factors such as the rising demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics have increased the utility of biomarkers in the healthcare sector. The global biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $40.8 billion by 2018.



Omics technology including, proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, is the largest segment of the global biomarkers discovery technology market. Advancement in discovery technologies such as genome sequencing is the prime factor contributing to the growth of this market.



The discovery and development of biomarkers is costly and is a highly time consuming procedure. Application of biomarkers in drug discovery and development reduces the overall cost of the entire drug development process; hence, demand for novel biomarkers is expected to increase in the next five years. Discovery and development of potent biomarkers require thorough technological knowledge and expertise. Thus, in order to get access to highly sophisticated technologies and to divide the cost burden, partnerships and collaborations is the major strategy followed by market players. Companies such as Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) are actively adopting the strategy of partnerships and collaborations, to ensure their growth in the biomarkers market.



From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis which includes company profiles (comprises and discusses the views on competitive landscape), emerging and high growth segments of the biomarkers market, emerging discovery technologies, high growth regions and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The above mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help the existing players and new entrants to make necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, strategic approach, R&D investment for innovation in products and technologies, and levels of output, in order to remain successful in the biomarkers market.



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