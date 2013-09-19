Biomarkers Market Poise $25.79 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- MarketsandMarkets: Global Biomarkers Market worth $25.79 Billion by 2016



The report “Biomarkers Market (Discovery Technologies, Applications & Indications) – Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2011 – 2020)”, as the name suggests, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on the Biomarkers Market (Discovery Technologies, Applications & Indications) – Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2011 – 2020).



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biomarkers-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-43.html



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Biomarkers are defined by Biomarkers Consortium as “Characteristics that are objectively measured and evaluated as indicators of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to therapeutic intervention.” Biomarkers are an active area of medical research and are showing a growth due to the potential they hold for targeted therapy or personalized medicine.



Biomarker caters the need of biopharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development process and companion diagnostics. The global Biomarker market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.40% during the study period (2011-2016).



In this report, the global biomarker market is studied by the biomarker discovery technologies, its application in drug discovery & development process, personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics across major indications such as oncology, cardiology , neurology and other indications which include arthritis , renal failure, HIV, tuberculosis, and diabetes. North America is leading the global CTMS market with around 50% share in 2011.



The North American market as a whole are a growing demand for higher capacities of the disease, diagnosis and treatment of aging, a higher rate of technology adoption and requirements of a growing biomarkers market in drug discovery and development. The U.S. is the largest market, and shows a remarkable growth opportunity. Europe is the second largest market while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.



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