Biomass Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Biomass Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Biomass is a resource for renewable energy. It is derived from principal resources such as forestry, biogenic waste and agricultural products. Energy is created from biomass or by converting it into products such as other bio fuels. The electricity can be generated by direct combustion or by converting biomass into fiber or industrial chemical. Since the economics is improved for energy production by biomass, and also there is growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, biomass energy is becoming an increasingly attractive option. Biomass is the unique renewable source of energy which effectively store solar energy.



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Various forms of biomass are used for several purposes for example the heavy duty vehicles uses diesel or CNG, bioethanol fuel in buses although they are costlier but they are considered as greener mean of transport. The passenger cars available in market run on gasoline engines. But bioethanol is biodegradable and less toxic compared to petrol it can also be used as an alternative. Biomass markets differ by country and by end users. As a result of which it is delivered in various ways and biomass products vary by prices and quality. Particularly in small and medium enterprise segment, in some countries biomass is co-fired in coal fired power plants. Since coal is cheap large electricity suppliers are inspired with subsidies to use biomass.



The financial structure of biomass energy is improving growing concern about green house emissions is making the biomass energy more attractive. Some of the barriers which new entrants face are large amount of initial investment to purchase equipment to generate biomass power and certain expertise to enter the market. But the purchase cost of fuel after the initial investment for equipment is less than other forms of energy. The biomass market suffered when the coal prices were low there were also logistics barrier and supply issues. But now due to increasing coal prices the market is improving. Biomass energy has several advantages over renewable resources like solar, hydro and wind power.



Biomass offers significant advantages over other renewable resources such as solar, wind and hydropower because it is a base load resource.Biomass is one of the only renewable fuels which offer viable alternate to coal-based generation. Further, majority of states have renewable portfolio standards, which require them to generate electricity from renewable as a percentage total energy portfolio. Campaigning has also influenced industry performance by sparking their interest in green technologies that replace pollutant generating energy sources like coal and gas. Some of the key players in biomass market include Alstom, Drax, Foster Wheeler, and Siemens.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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