New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Biomass Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Germany.
The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Germany (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation, biopower market segmentation based on feedstock, and number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in Germany biomass power market. The research analyzes deals, investment trends and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for biomass power in Germany during 2013-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biomass market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes global renewable power market, global biomass power market, Germany power market, Germany renewable power market and Germany biomass power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2013, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2013, investment trends (2013-2025), feedstock analysis (2013-2017) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.
- Power market scenario in Germany and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mercer International Inc., AWG Abfallwirtschaftsgesellschaft mbH Wuppertal, RWE Innogy GmbH, Stadtwerke Leipzig GmbH
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