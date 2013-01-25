Biomass Power in Indonesia, Market Outlook to 2025 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Biomass Power in Indonesia, Market Outlook to 2025 – Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the biomass power market in Indonesia. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Indonesia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation and number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in Indonesia biomass power market. The research analyzes investment trends and LCOE for biomass power in Indonesia during 2011-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biomass market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global biomass power market, Indonesia power market, Indonesia renewable power market and Indonesia biomass power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2011, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

- Power market scenario in Indonesia and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on Indonesia renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

- Detailed overview of Indonesia biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, investment trends (2011-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025) and LCOE for biomass power during 2011-2025.

- Deal analysis of Indonesia biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Indonesia biomass power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biomass power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



Aalborg Energie Technik a/s Dresser-Rand Group Inc. GE Energy



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/94772/biomass-power-in-indonesia-market-outlook-to-2025-capacity-generation-levelized-cost-of-energy-lcoe-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles.html