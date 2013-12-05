Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Biomass Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles market report to its offering

Biomass Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles



Summary



"Biomass Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biomass power market in the UK. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the UK (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation, biopower market segmentation based on feedstock and number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in the UK biomass power market. The research analyzes deals, investment trends and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for biomass power in the UK during 2012-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biomass market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global biomass power market, the UK power market, the UK renewable power market and the UK biomass power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2012, investment trends (2012-2025), feedstock analysis (2012-2017) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

- Power market scenario in the UK and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on the UK renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2012.

- Detailed overview of the UK biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, investment trends (2012-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025), biopower market segmentation based on feedstock (2012-2017) and LCOE for biomass power during 2012-2025.

- Deal analysis of the UK biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the UK biomass power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biomass power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



E.ON UK plc

Energy Power Resources Limited

Npower Cogen Limited

RWE Npower plc

SSE plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147092/biomass-power-in-the-uk-market-outlook-to-2025-2013-update-capacity-generation-levelized-cost-of-energy-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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