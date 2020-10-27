Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Biomaterials Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global market value is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023.



Buy the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08262256265?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Biomaterials Market: Evonik Industries, Bayer Healthcare AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Wright Medical Group., Koninklijke DSM N.V.



Industry News and Developments:



Evonik commissions advanced biomaterials production facility for pharmaceutical and medical applications in Birmingham, Alabama



May 13, 2020: Evonik today announced the successful commissioning of an advanced biomaterials facility in Birmingham, USA that will support the increasing global market demand for the use of RESOMER® bioresorbable polymers with parenteral drug products and implantable medical devices. With this expansion, Evonik will also begin to provide contract manufacturing (CMO) services to customers seeking to outsource the production of their own proprietary excipients to an industry leader. The new 2,800 square meter facility is equipped with multiple cleanrooms, numerous reactors, specialized purification and micronization systems and other ancillary equipment. Together with an adjoining facility in Birmingham, Evonik can now provide an integrated range of biomaterial services at a single U.S. site to support projects from initial feasibility through to the commercial production of RESOMER® standard or custom products.



Zimmer Biomet Releases Revision Knee System Commercially



09.09.19: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Persona Revision Knee System for revision knee replacement procedures. The company expects to launch the system for patients in the United States over the coming weeks. This revision system offers anatomic components designed to match a patient's anatomy for a personalized fit. Available with a modern, intuitive instrumentation platform, the Persona Revision Knee System enables surgeons to take a personalized approach to addressing revision procedures by offering the flexibility to utilize their preferred surgical approach.

"Persona Revision completes Zimmer Biomet's flagship Persona knee system and enhances our ecosystem of customer-centric solutions that address the needs of our customers and improve patient outcomes," said Ivan Tornos, Zimmer Biomet's Group president of Global Orthopedics. "The highly-anticipated release of Persona Revision provides surgeons with a full portfolio for the continuum of knee arthroplasty care and the ability to truly tailor an implant solution based on each patient's unique requirements."



The adjacent CDMO site, which has been successfully inspected by US-FDA and EU health authorities, also offers a range of formulation development and GMP manufacturing services for parenteral drug products, and application development and scale-up services for implantable medical devices. Because Evonik has harmonized the equipment and processes utilized at both Birmingham and its other main biomaterials facility in Darmstadt, Germany, pharmaceutical and medical device customers can also benefit from a range of dual-sourcing options.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256265/global-biomaterials-market-analysis-by-type-metal-ceramic-polymer-by-application-orthopedic-cardiovascular-plastic-surgery-wound-care-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-u-s-canada-mexico-germany-france-uk-italy-spain-china-japan-india/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Biomaterials Market By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



The Segment of Polymer biomaterials witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of cardiovascular diseases and cosmetic surgeries across the globe along with rise in disposable incomes. Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global biomaterials market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as old age population is increasing along with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures is also fuelling the biomaterials market.



Influence Of The Biomaterials Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Biomaterials market.

- Biomaterials market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Biomaterials market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Biomaterials market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Biomaterials market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Biomaterials market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256265/global-biomaterials-market-analysis-by-type-metal-ceramic-polymer-by-application-orthopedic-cardiovascular-plastic-surgery-wound-care-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-u-s-canada-mexico-germany-france-uk-italy-spain-china-japan-india?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Biomaterials Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com