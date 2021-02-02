Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Biomaterials are substances engineered to interact with biological systems for medical purposes, including therapeutical and diagnostic purposes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. The global biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Key players in the market include Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.



Biomaterials Market Drivers



The growing use of biomaterials to enhance the functions of damaged organs, bones, muscles, and tissues has led to increased demand in the market. The growing use of materials for the treatment of diseases like cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, and several other chronic diseases will boost the market demand. The growing geriatric population will fuel the market demand for these materials. Moreover, growing investments for the development of better and technologically advanced materials will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic

Calcium Phosphate

Aluminium Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Zirconia

Glass



Metallic

Gold and silver alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloy

Titanium and its alloys

Stainless Steel



Polymeric

Nylon

Silicon Rubber

Polyetheretherketone

Polyester

Acrylic Glass

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride



Natural

Alginates

Chitin



Cellulose

Collagen and Gelatin

Fibrin

Hyaluronic Acid

Silk

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular

Sensors

Stents

Pacemakers



Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

Vascular Grafts

Guidewires

Others

Ophthalmology

Lens

Intraoccular

Contact

Synthetic Corneas

Occular Tissue Replacement

Others

Orthopedic

Viscosupplementation

Orthobiologics



Joint Replacement Biomaterials

Spine Biomaterials

Others

Plastic Surgery

Soft Tissue Fillers

Bioengineered Skins

Facial Wrinkle Treatment

Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

Peripheral Nerve Repair

Acellular Dermal Matrices

Others

Neurology

Shunting Systems

Cortical Neural Prosthetics

Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair

Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

Others

Tissue Engineering

Others



Regional Analysis



North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period due to the huge number of initiatives taken by various public and private institutions to develop better technology of biomaterials. The Asia Pacific region, mainly China, Japan, South Korea, India, is estimated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare industry and the increasing number of plastic surgeries in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Biomaterials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Biomaterials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising chronic diseases



4.2.2.2. Hike in adoption of the biomaterial implants



4.2.2.3. Increase in sports injury



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Higher Cost of production



4.2.3.2. Rise in surgical infections



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biomaterials Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Ceramic



5.1.1.1. Calcium Phosphate



5.1.1.2. Aluminium Oxide



5.1.1.3. Calcium Sulfate



5.1.1.4. Carbon



5.1.1.5. Zirconia



5.1.1.6. Glass



5.1.2. Metallic



5.1.2.1. Gold and silver alloys



5.1.2.2. Cobalt-Chrome Alloy



5.1.2.3. Titanium and its alloys



5.1.2.4. Stainless Steel



5.1.3. Polymeric



5.1.3.1. Nylon



5.1.3.2. Silicon Rubber



5.1.3.3. Polyetheretherketone



5.1.3.4. Polyester



5.1.3.5. Acrylic Glass



Continue…!



