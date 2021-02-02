Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, hike in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the Biomaterials market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Biomaterials are substances engineered to interact with biological systems for medical purposes, including therapeutical and diagnostic purposes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. The global biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.
Key players in the market include Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.
Biomaterials Market Drivers
The growing use of biomaterials to enhance the functions of damaged organs, bones, muscles, and tissues has led to increased demand in the market. The growing use of materials for the treatment of diseases like cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, and several other chronic diseases will boost the market demand. The growing geriatric population will fuel the market demand for these materials. Moreover, growing investments for the development of better and technologically advanced materials will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Ceramic
Calcium Phosphate
Aluminium Oxide
Calcium Sulfate
Carbon
Zirconia
Glass
Metallic
Gold and silver alloys
Cobalt-Chrome Alloy
Titanium and its alloys
Stainless Steel
Polymeric
Nylon
Silicon Rubber
Polyetheretherketone
Polyester
Acrylic Glass
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Natural
Alginates
Chitin
Cellulose
Collagen and Gelatin
Fibrin
Hyaluronic Acid
Silk
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Cardiovascular
Sensors
Stents
Pacemakers
Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
Vascular Grafts
Guidewires
Others
Ophthalmology
Lens
Intraoccular
Contact
Synthetic Corneas
Occular Tissue Replacement
Others
Orthopedic
Viscosupplementation
Orthobiologics
Joint Replacement Biomaterials
Spine Biomaterials
Others
Plastic Surgery
Soft Tissue Fillers
Bioengineered Skins
Facial Wrinkle Treatment
Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries
Peripheral Nerve Repair
Acellular Dermal Matrices
Others
Neurology
Shunting Systems
Cortical Neural Prosthetics
Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair
Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation
Others
Tissue Engineering
Others
Regional Analysis
North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period due to the huge number of initiatives taken by various public and private institutions to develop better technology of biomaterials. The Asia Pacific region, mainly China, Japan, South Korea, India, is estimated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare industry and the increasing number of plastic surgeries in the region.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Biomaterials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Biomaterials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising chronic diseases
4.2.2.2. Hike in adoption of the biomaterial implants
4.2.2.3. Increase in sports injury
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Higher Cost of production
4.2.3.2. Rise in surgical infections
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Biomaterials Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Ceramic
5.1.1.1. Calcium Phosphate
5.1.1.2. Aluminium Oxide
5.1.1.3. Calcium Sulfate
5.1.1.4. Carbon
5.1.1.5. Zirconia
5.1.1.6. Glass
5.1.2. Metallic
5.1.2.1. Gold and silver alloys
5.1.2.2. Cobalt-Chrome Alloy
5.1.2.3. Titanium and its alloys
5.1.2.4. Stainless Steel
5.1.3. Polymeric
5.1.3.1. Nylon
5.1.3.2. Silicon Rubber
5.1.3.3. Polyetheretherketone
5.1.3.4. Polyester
5.1.3.5. Acrylic Glass
Continue…!
