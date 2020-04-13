Biomaterials Market Worth $207 Billion by 2024 : Leading Companies Are Royal DSM, BASF SE, Corbion, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Evonik Industries, and CeramTec

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.



According to the new market research report "Biomaterials Market by Type of Materials (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural) & By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).



Factors such as the increasing funds and grants by government bodies and universities for the development of novel biomaterials, increasing demand for implantable devices, growing demand for biomaterials in plastic surgery and wound healing applications, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness and research on regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the Biomaterials Market during the forecast period.



Metallic biomaterials accounted for the largest share of the Biomaterials Market in 2018



The metallic biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of the Biomaterials Market, by type, in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the wide use of metals in the manufacturing of medical devices used in cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedic applications. It is expected that the rise in geriatric population globally will increase the demand for these devices, as age increases susceptibility to orthopedic, dental, ophthalmological, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders.



In line with this, according to the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), 860,080 hip and knee replacement procedures were performed in the US in 2017. This number is expected to reach 3.48 million procedures per year by 2030.



Cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the Biomaterials Market in 2018



The cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the Biomaterials Market, by application, in 2018. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, growing number of angiography procedures, and the increasing adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people die each year from CVDs, which is an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. This figure is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Additionally, a number of diagnostic and therapeutic devices have been developed for cardiac applications. These devices include catheters, guidewires, sensors, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, vascular grafts, heart valves, and stents. Biomaterials are used for the manufacturing of these devices.



Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the Biomaterials Market during the forecast period



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the Biomaterials Market, followed by Europe. Increase in biomaterial-based research, rising demand for plastic surgeries, growing incidence of cancer, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the factors propelling the growth of the Biomaterials Market in this region.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the Biomaterials Market during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population in China and India, Japan's growing healthcare industry, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in India.



Top Companies



Prominent players in the Biomaterials Market are Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorStek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).