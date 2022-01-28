Biomedical Engineering, a Booming Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Despite the challenges that every organization has faced due to the pandemic, biomedical engineering is an industry that is experiencing a significant boom. This sector brings together medical and engineering potential, creating devices and tech-driven solutions that are often life-changing for those they benefit. Roles such as biomedical materials engineer - which requires a thorough understanding of materials science and material modeling - and algorithm designer (focused on integrating data from various platforms, such as microfluidic devices) are in increasing demand. In many countries, medical engineering jobs are viewed as part of a 'sunrise' sector, with investment pouring into power even more innovation in the near future. And the future looks especially bright for those with the skills to apply for these medical engineering jobs, as there is such a wide range of different options available. From biomechanics and rehabilitation engineer to biomedical device engineer, biomedical signal analyst and biomedical researcher, the spectrum of roles is vast and exciting.



The breadth of opportunities in biomedical engineering is something that EPM Scientific has worked on optimizing since the firm was first established in 2012. The options for medical engineering jobs have expanded significantly since then and the firm is now well placed to provide exceptional support to talented people looking to take a career-defining next step in this exciting industry. As well as expertise in this area of life sciences, the team at EPM Scientific also has a deep pool of experience in other related fields, including regulatory hiring, legal and compliance, clinical development, quality and clinical operations. The depth of expertise goes way beyond medical engineering jobs and the firm also has the resources to ensure that right connections can be made, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific can produce hiring options for any need.



This resourcefulness is backed by significant geographic reach that starts with the nationwide network that the firm has access to in the USA. This includes major locations such as Chicago, New York, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the operation in America is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that adds an essential international element of reach to what EPM Scientific can offer. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. When it comes to supporting clients in such an innovative field as medical engineering jobs, EPM Scientific invests heavily in the knowledge and skills of its own people. Consultants at the firm receive regular training and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. As well as medical engineering jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Epidemiology Associate, Clinical Study Associate II and Principal Scientist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



To find out more about medical engineering jobs visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.