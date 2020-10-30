BioMedical Waste Solutions, Leaders in Medical Waste Disposal Present "The Definitive Guide to Sharps Container Disposal"

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- BioMedical Waste Solutions, the leading medical waste disposal company is pleased to share The Definitive Guide to Sharps Container Disposal. This guide is for everyone who operates in the health care industry. Those who read the guide will understand how to avoid injuries that lead to Hepatitis B and can also avoid hiring a bad disposal company. According to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), all needles, syringes, lancets, vacutainer tubes, phlebotomy needles, capillary tubes, IV catheters, dental anesthetic capsules with blood, dental wires and endodontic files should go into the Sharps containers. What does not go into the Sharps container are infectious waste, discarded PPE, expired pills, medication aerosols and inhalers, hazardous bulk meds, unused drugs and vaccines.



When the above mentioned items are not segregated or disposed appropriately, it is like putting everyone at risk. The safe disposal of sharps stars with needles and other sharps disposed in a sharps container immediately at a height where children and pets cannot reach. The sharp containers should not be entirely full. They need to be disposed when they are about three quarters full. The containers can be dropped off at pharmacy, collection site, hospitals, health departments, medical waste facilities, fire stations, police stations or doctor's offices. The sharp disposal containers cannot be reused. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers medical waste disposal services to help the health care providers take care of other important aspects. They offer scheduled pickups to ensure that the premises are always clear of risk. The below link takes the readers through detailed information about Sharps Container Disposal.



BioMedical Waste Solutions is a low-cost, compliant and reliable medical waste disposal company with operations across the country.



