BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC. Explains Medical Waste in Detail

Port Arthur, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, the leading medical waste disposal company is pleased to share some important and useful information with everyone who wants to be a responsible citizen and do their part.



What is Medical Waste?



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines Medical Waste as all the waste material that is generated at the health care facilities such as hospitals, dental clinics, blood banks, medical practitioners' clinics, veterinary clinics, medical research facilities, laboratories, etc. One can learn more about medical waste at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/#What-is-Medical-Waste in detail.



How much medical waste is produced?



More than 5.9 million tons of medical waste is produced annually by the hospitals alone in the U.S. In Florida, there are approximately 38,000 facilities which generate biomedical waste. And on an average it is 33 lbs. of medical waste per staffed bed per day. With the numbers so high, the risk is equally high to the public and the environment in general.



Need for Managing Biomedical Waste Effectively



Biomedical waste is highly infectious. It poses several health risks to the general public and there is always a risk of infection with sharp objects. The other hazard is that of environment pollution where the air, water and soil could be highly polluted due to ineffective disposal especially during incineration and autoclaving.



Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC offer high quality services so that the health care facilities can be in regulation with the federal and local medical waste guidelines. They are low-cost, reliable and compliant. To know more visit https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/#How-Much-Medical-Waste-is-Produced



About https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC is a medical waste disposal company with 25/7 medical waste pick-up services, sharps mail-back service and online sale of sharps containers. They also offer OSHA Compliance Training Programs for staff at the healthcare facilities.



Media Contact

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

Website: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com