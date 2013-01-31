Biometric Access Systems Introduces Facial Recognition Employee Time Clocks for a More Efficient Workplace in Australia

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Biometric Access Systems recently introduced a line of facial recognition employee time clocks that are destined to revolutionize the industry. These employee time clocks let businesses make sure that their employees are where they need to be when they are scheduled to work. The owners of Biometric Access Systems are proud to bring these innovative devices to companies that need to upgrade their payroll systems and make them much more efficient.



The facial recognition employee time clocks include the latest and most advanced biometric technology. The foundation of the technology is the FingerTec Face ID, the latest facial recognition technology to enter the market. This new product includes a powerful microprocessor that can process dual biometrics authentication methods, either fingerprint or face. This allows for precise data for time attendance and door access purposes.



For businesses these clocks come at a time when efficiency and productivity are of paramount concern. They can be placed at important entry points and every worker will have to register their attendance. The best thing about these clocks is that they reduce the fraud that was prevalent in traditional card punch time clocks. The clocks are also attached to a central system so they don’t require manual checks for every punch made throughout the day. Since a worker can’t enter the workplace without checking into this system it also prevents missed shifts when a worker forgets to punch in.



Biometric Access Systems is the premier supplier of high quality biometric time attendance and access control systems in Australia. The company supplies businesses with the systems they need to make their operations run more smoothly and much more efficiently. The systems also offer the highest degree of security. The new facial recognition employee time clocks are just the latest in a long line of innovative products that make Biometric Access Systems to top provider of biometric systems in Australia.



To learn more visit http://www.bioaccsys.com.au or call 1800.783.782 to speak with a company representative.



Company: Biometric Access Systems Pty Ltd – Pradip Gorasia

Address: Level 15, Corporate Centre One, 2, Corporate Court, Bundall, Queensland 4217, Australia

Email: info@bioaccsys.net

URL: http://www.bioaccsys.com.au