Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 19.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include advancements in technology coupled with rising demand for Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) technology in automotive, commercial centers, defense & security and consumer electronics applications, among others.



The Biometric-as-a-Service market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.



The researchers find out why sales of Biometric-as-a-Service are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Biometric-as-a-Service industry.



Biometric-as-a-Service market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization and growth in sectors such as IT and Telecom, BFSI, and retail. The region has become a point of attraction for numerous multinational companies looking to expand their business, expand customer base, and drive revenues.



Key players in the market include Fujitsu, Thales, Lexis Nexis, Idemia, Microsoft, Google, Accenture, Fingerprints, Amazon, and Bayometric.



Important Points Mentioned in the Biometric-as-a-Service Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others (DNA, Signature, Keystroke)



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Education

Government (Public Administration)

IT and ITES

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Entertainment

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Telecommunication

Other Professional Services



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Biometric-as-a-Service market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Biometric-as-a-Service market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Biometric-as-a-Service market growth worldwide?



