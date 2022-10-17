Biometric Authentication & Identification Market is Going to Boom

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Biometric Authentication & Identification market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.) (France), Safran (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (United States), IriTech, Inc. (United States), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC (United States), Stanley Black & Decker (United States), Aware, Inc. (United States), Assa Abloy (Sweden).



Definition:

Biometrics technology is the most reliable means of identifying and authenticating individuals through unique biological characteristics. Biometric authentication compares data for the personâ€™s characteristics to that personâ€™s biometric template to determine resemblance. The biometric repository is managed by a law enforcement agency, such as the Integrated Automated Fingerprint System (IAFIS) run by the FBI in the USA. Growing cases of fraud and identity theft, rising terrorism activity, and cybercrime are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in security features are offering future growth opportunities for the market.



Market Drivers:

Increased Public Acceptance, Massive Accuracy Gains, and Falling Prices of Sensors, IP Cameras, and Software

Rising Prevalence of Document Fraud and Identity Theft, Terrorism and Cybercrime, International Regulation Changes

Importance of Digital ID for



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Research and Development in the Field of Military Security such as Border Control

Rapid Adoption of Behavioural Biometrics in Banking and Finance

Untapped Market Potential for Social Media Biometric Authentication

Rapid Shift to Mobile Biome



Market Trends:

Increased Sales of Multimodal Biometric Systems over Unimodal Biometric Systems



The Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware (Sensors, IP Cameras, Biometric Cards), Software and Service), Application (Access Control, Border Management, Workforce Management, Payments and Transactions, Security Surveillance), Technology (Voice Recognition, DNA Analysis, Face Identification, Fingerprint Verification, Others (Vein Pattern, Iris Recognition)), Industry Vertical (Government, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Defense and Mlitary, Others (Law Enforcement, Commercial Shipping)), System Type (Multimodal Biometric System, Unimodal Biometric System)



In June 2019, Thales-owned Gemalto acquired Green Bit S.p.A., a provider of biometric scanners based in Italy, to enhance biometric capture capabilities. Green Bit was combined with Gemalto's Government business unit, improving the capabilities for fingerprint scanners and software solutions.

In May 2020, NEC built up a touch-less, multimodal biometric validation terminal with the world's most significant level of exactness. It has been positioned number one in I.D. innovation benchmark tests directed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



