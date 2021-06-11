Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Biometric Payment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Biometric Payment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Biometric Payment. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thales Group (France),Fingerprint Cards (Sweden),IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway),Fujitsu (Japan),Accenture (Ireland),Nayax (United States),Mastercard (United States),FingoPay (United Kingdom),Precise Biometrics (Sweden),Visa, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Biometric payment is a point of sale technology, which uses biometric authentication to identify the user and approve the deduction of funds from a bank account. Fingerprint payment, based on finger scanning, is the most popular biometric payment method. Often, the system uses two-factor authentication, in which the finger scan takes the place of the card swipe and the user types in a PIN as usual. Biometric technologies are fetching the establishment of an extensive array of enormously safe recognition and personal authentication solutions. As the level of transaction fraud and security breaches increases, the need for greatly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming apparent. Biometric-based solutions are proficient to offer for confidential financial transactions.



Market Trend:

The Use of Machine Learning For Biometric Payments

Rise of Mobile & Multi-Modal Mobile-Based Biometric Authentication

The Arrival of Biometric Payment Cards

Biometrics Boosting Customer Experience



Market Drivers:

Rising Fraudulent Payment Incidences Worldwide

The Increased Preference of Consumers towards Biometrics

Payments Have Been the Major Driving Force for the Wide-Scale Adoption of Biometrics in the Consumer

Technology Standardization

Increasing Numbers



Challenges:

A High Cost of Biometric Cards



Opportunities:

The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations

Significant Opportunities from Financial Institutions



The Global Biometric Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware {Biometric Payment Cards, Scanners, and Others}, Software, Services), Technology (Fingerprint, Voice, Face, Hand geometry, Iris, Signature, Others {Hand vein, Finger vein, Keystroke}), Industry Vertical (Banking and Finance, Health care, Public & Government, Insurance, Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, Education, Agriculture, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



