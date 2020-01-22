Biometric Sensors Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook : HID Global, 3M Cogent, NEC, ZKTeco

Biometric Sensors Comprehensive Study by Application (Banking Sector, Financial Services Sector, Consumer Electronics, Commercial Centers and Buildings, Medical and Research Labs, Defense and Security, Others), Biometric Sensor Type (Physiological Biometric Sensor (Speech Recognition, Signature Verification, Keystroke Recognition), Behavioral Biometric Sensor (Fingerprint Sensors, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Hand Geometry, DNA Matching)), Technology (Infrared Technology, Ultrasonic Sound Waves Technology, Electric/Capacitive Near Field Technology, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025
The term "biometrics" is derived from the Greek words bio (life) and metric (to measure). It is a technology that measures and analyzes a person's physiological or behavioral characteristics. These characteristics are unique to individuals hence can be used to verify or identify a person. To tackle problems like money laundering, tax evasion and fighting fraudulent businesses all around the world, 90% of the end-users including banking, industries, and government have adopted various forms of unified biometrics systems. Biometric Sensor use scanner uses a light-sensitive microchip (CCD, charge-coupled device, or a CMOS image sensor) to produce a digital image.
Major Key Players in This Report Include,
HID Global. (United States), 3M Cogent, Inc. (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (United States), Infineon Technologies AG (United States), ZKTeco Inc. (China), Safran SA (France), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) and LighTuning Tech. Inc. (Taiwan)
Market Drivers
- Growing Security Threats Worldwide
- Increasing Use of Biometric Sensor by Government for Citizens Identification and Illegal Migrations
Market Trend
- Rising Trend for Mobile Biometric Technology
- Integration of Biometric Sensor Technology in IoT
Restraints
- High Cost of biometric Sensor
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Fingerprint Biometric Sensor in for Access Control
- High level of Physiological Biometric Sensor Acceptance
- Growing Implementation of in Electronic Devices such as in Smartphones
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Biometric Sensors Market research report include SWOT analysis.
The regional analysis of Global Biometric Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
The Global Biometric Sensors Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.
Table of Content
Global Biometric Sensors Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Biometric Sensors Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Biometric Sensors Market Forecast
