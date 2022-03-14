Biometric System Market Is Expected to Grow $82.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Biometric System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Authentication Type (Single Factor, Fingerprint, Iris, Face, Voice; Multi-factor), Type (Contact-based, Contactless, Hybrid), Offering Type, Mobility, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Biometric System Market size is expected to grow from USD 42.9 billion in 2022 to USD 82.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1%.



Increasing the advancements in biometric technology across various sectors and rising demand for authentication and identification solutions as well as security and surveillance solutions in various application areas are the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of biometric system in consumer electronics, BFSI as well as automotive verticals will drive the demand for this technology in the near future.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=697



The market has slightly declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. The supply chains was disrupted in March and April 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, that affected the biometric system market. Though the market is impacted in 2020, it is expected to fully recover by mid 2022.



Single factor authentication is estimated to contribute largest market share in the said market during the forecast period



Single-factor biometric systems are cost-effective and fast. Furthermore, the systems with single-factor authentication are much faster and simplified. However, these systems are prone to high-security risks. Nevertheless, technologically improving hardware and software solutions and biometric systems integrated with AI have increased the level of accuracy and security offered by single-factor authentication. Fingerprint recognition technology is the most used modality. The growth of the market for fingerprint recognition is attributed to the increasing demand for solutions based on this technology in travel and immigration Security Verticals for e-passports and e-visas, as well as in the government sector for issuing a driving license.



Consumer electronics vertical is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



Biometrics is one of the revolutionary technologies in the consumer electronics sector owing to its security and cost-effectiveness. In the consumer electronics industry, smartphones are significantly contributing to the growth of the adoption of biometrics technology. Consumer electronic companies are increasingly developing and deploying advanced and cost-effective biometric security features. There have been rapid advancements in the designs of chips and algorithms of voice and facial recognition. Also, the declining cost of biometric technologies installed in consumer electronics is playing a key role in driving market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Biometric System Market"

256 – Tables

54 – Figures

321 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=697



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate



The market in APAC will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biometric system market in APAC is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The presence of prominent biometric system manufacturers including Fujitsu and NEC Corporation, is expected to contribute to the revenue share of this region owing to the rapid economic growth in major countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea The growth of the biometric system market in APAC is also attributed to technological advancements, increased awareness among the masses regarding the use of biometric systems for security purposes, and lowered the cost of devices based on these technologies.



Major players in the biometric system market include Thales Group(Paris), Idemia (France), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), NEC Corporation(Japan) and Fujitsu(Japan), Precise Biometrics(Sweden), secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(France), Aware Inc (US), Cognitec Systems GmbH(Germany) among others.



Related Reports:



Access Control Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Card-based Readers, Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers, Software, Services), ACaaS (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



Access Control Reader Market by Reader Type (Card-based Readers, Biometric Readers, and Multi-technology Readers), Smart Card Technology Type (iCLASS, MIFARE, DESFire, Advant), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441