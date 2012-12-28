Biometrics Adoption and Application Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Key factors contributing to the growth of the Biometrics Adoption and Application market in India was the need for high security in the country. The need for stricter security protocols among private companies is another factor that is driving the growth for the market in India. However, the high cost of biometric systems in the country could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Biometrics Adoption and Application Market in India, has been prepared based on responses from over 100 participants across OEMs, resellers and distributors. The report presents growth prospects of the market in the coming years.
The key vendors mentioned in the report are Sagem Morpho Security Pvt. Ltd., Totem International Ltd., Linkwell Telesystems Pvt. Ltd., Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd., Geodesic Ltd., HCL Infosystems Ltd., I D Solutions, Satyam Computer Services Ltd. (Mahindra Satyam), L1 Identity Solutions Operating Company, Accenture Services Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Infosystems Ltd., 4G Identity Solution Pvt. Ltd., e-Smart Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Base Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
