Major Players in Market are:

NEC Corporation, Aware, Fujitsu Ltd., Nuance Communications, Leidos, Idemia, Gemalto,M2SYS Technology, Smilepass Ltd, Certibio, HYPR Corp. , BioID, Accenture plc, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Phonexia, Bayometric, Inc.



Definition:

Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) performs biometric matching operations in the cloud while relying on simple and ubiquitous consumer devices such as smartphones. It leverages the well-entrenched practices of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model that performs biometric matching operations in the cloud platform and provides it as a service. BaaS is easy to deploy and integrate with any application and it does not need any in-house or special IT infrastructure. It enables organizations of all types from governments to telecommunications companies to quickly deploy and start using biometrics technology in their day-to-day identity management operations. It is cost-efficient and is inherently scalable. The potential of biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) has gained popularity in providing ubiquitous authentication to cloud services due to this its adoption is rapidly increasing. This is expected to boost the market growth of biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) in the forecast period.



Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Study by Application (Site Access Control, Time Recording, Mobile Application, Web and Workplace), Industry (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Law Enforcement, Defense, Healthcare, Others), System Components (User Interface, Developer Interface, Cloud-based Computing Infrastructure), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Cloud Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Service (Subscription, Pay-Per-Use), Modality (Single Modality, Several Modalities), Offerings (Solution, Service), Biometric Type (Fingerprint Scanning, Facial Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition)



Latest Developments in the Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market

- The global biometrics-as-a-service (BaaS) market is largely competitive and consists of several vendors who compete based on factors such as service quality, technology, and pricing. According to the AMA research, the intense competition, changing consumer spending patterns, demographic trends, and frequent changes in consumer preferences pose significant risk factors for the growth of manufacturerâ€™s in the biometrics-as-a-service (BaaS) market. To gain a competitive edge in the market, the providers need to develop innovative technologies and stay updated with the emerging technologies that could influence their services.



Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Drivers

- Demand Better Security and Identity Fraud Prevention Measures

- Rapid Deployment and Quick Integration of Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS)

- Need to Secure Increasing Online Transaction

Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Trends

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Biometrics-as-a-Service Solutions



Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Challenges

- Availability of Biometric Authentication Devices such as Finger Scanner



Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Restraints

- Security of Data Stored on Cloud



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

? Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market?

? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry?

? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

? Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market?

