Biometrics Jobs/careers in the USA – An Exciting Time to Join a Quickly Developing Sector.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- 62% of US companies are utilizing biometric authentication technology as reporting by Spiceworks, and a further 24% plan to begin using it within two years. Biometrics is the use of physical or behavioural human characteristics which define a person as an individual. The sector needs to be secure to be profitable, genetic material, such as finger prints which can identify a single person against another are stored by organizations from the west to east coast of the US. New York, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco all have opportunities for professionals in the biometrics sector. Exposed servers can be detrimental to a company's reputation and profits, biometric professionals joining teams in these companies need to be able to adapt quickly to sudden risks which appear such as those. EPM Scientific are aware of the high demand for biometrics professionals and provide peace of mind for hiring managers across the country by tackling their biggest business issue of talent acquisition.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies of all sizes across the US, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. EPM Scientific have a global reach of 60+ countries with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm have a team of 750+ employees and consultants working around the clock in 12+ office locations worldwide to provide efficient, unbeatable results. As the leading life sciences recruitment agency in the US, the firm create bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist sectors including: biometrics, clinical development, research and development, pharmacovigilance, medical communications and affairs, quality and regulatory and much more. The opportunity for a long-lasting career with a huge amount of career growth potential is possible with the help of EPM Scientific's ambitious consultants. The firm has invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure the use of best-in-class recruitment technology which creates optimal results for both candidates and clients in the industry.



EPM Scientific have been working behind the scenes to produce a report which details ways in which employers can ensure their employees have a healthy work-life balance. This has become of particular prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic when many offices and workplaces have closed their doors and resulted in many professionals working from home. To many life sciences professionals this has been a disruptive period to their work life, however, EPM Scientific are determined to provide a much easier way of living for their candidates through this report.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Biometric sectors and help them secure top talent."



The biometrics sector is set to increase in the next few years and is estimated to be worth $59.31bn by 2025 as reported by Grand View Research. It is an exciting time to advance your career, as many companies are looking for compatible individuals today. Roles currently available through EPM Scientific include: associate director – advanced analytics commercial, statistician/principal statistician, bioinformatics scientist, senior bioinformatician, junior biostatistician, laboratory technician, site quality assurance director and many more. Get in touch today to discover what the next move in your career could be.



