Biometrics Jobs/careers in the USA – Futuristic, Exciting and Necessary to the Development of the Life Sciences Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Biometrics is the future of healthcare. They are the physical or behavioural human characteristics that identify a person and are being used daily to protect our personal, medical information. 62% of companies are using biometric authentication technology, according to a report by Spiceworks and a further 24% are intending to begin using it within two years. This is a fantastic prospect for professionals looking to move into the sector, as it is developing quickly. The biometrics technology market is expected to grow rapidly by 2025 with a predicted 19.5% CAGR growth and an estimated worth of $59.31bn. The use of this technology has been vitally important to ensuring the protected health information of patients and to avoid any of this information being leaked. EPM Scientific excited by the prospect of this fast-developing sector and are there to support you, as a candidate, through the process of finding your career move.



EPM Scientific, founded in 2012, are proud to be the leading specialist recruiter for a plethora of specialist life sciences sectors. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the life sciences industry from medical engineering to pharmacovigilance, research and development, medical communications, regulatory, legal and compliance and biometrics, are just a selection of the sectors with prosperous job opportunities. Cities across the US are in need of medical engineering professionals from New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and more. EPM Scientific have 750+ consultants based in 12+ office locations globally. The firm's consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they are producing optimal results for candidates and clients. EPM Scientific's reach spans over 60 countries worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies. The firm work with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates a wide range of choice when it comes to choosing a company culture which suits them best. The firm's consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



The firm have recently produced a whitepaper dedicated to giving support and guidance on the work-life rebalance. Many of us have been working from home for much longer than anticipated which has led to a shift in our working culture. Employers and those in management roles must adapt their leading styles to connect with their staff remotely, while ensuring their wellbeing and productivity have remained the top priority.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sectors and help them secure top talent."



There are a number of roles currently available through EPM Scientific, these include: principal statistician / biostatistician, director of biostatistics and data management, senior clinical data manager, manager – advanced commercial analytics, director new innovation and technologies, quality control associate, sales representative spine and director – head of US regulatory affairs. There is huge career growth potential for the right individuals. EPM Scientific's consultants are ready and waiting to offer unprecedented support and guidance to candidates throughout the recruitment process, from source through to hire. Do not hesitate to get in contact today to find out how you can make your next career move or bring business-critical talent on board.



