Biometrics Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Biometrics market in India to grow at a CAGR of 46.10 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of security issues. The Biometrics market in India has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of fingerprint biometrics. However, the implementation issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Biometrics Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Biometrics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are NEC India Pvt. Ltd., Sagem Morpho Securities Pvt. Ltd., and Suprema Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bayometric Inc., enterprise Software Solutions Labs(eSSL) India, HCL Security Ltd., NEC India Pvt. Ltd, Sagem Morpho Securities Pvt Ltd., Suprema Inc., and 4G Identity Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the IT Security series incluades reports on IT Risk Market, Authentication Market, Verification Market, Risk Management Market, Network Security Market, Web Security Market, Biometrics Market, Security Software Market, Mobile Security Market, Data Security Market, IT Security Management Market, Cloud Security Market, Incident Management Market, Firewall Security Market, Information Security Management Market, Vulnerability Assessment Market, Hardware Security Market, Data Loss Prevention Market, Deep Packet Inspection Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91840/biometrics-market-in-india-2011-2015.html