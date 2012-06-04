Biometrics Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- India has been targeted by terrorists many times in the past years which had a huge impact on the mindset of all quarters of society including government, businesses and citizens. Recent growth and development of the Indian economy and high living standards has simultaneously increased alongside crime in India. Government of India has and is implementing many biometrics associated solutions and projects which ensures utility of the technology in the country in long future as well. Considering the growing national and personal security concern alongside government’s large-scale nation-wide deployment, biometrics market is standing at the threshold of endless opportunities in India.



The Biometrics Market in India 2012 report begins with ‘Introduction’ section covering overview regarding biometrics which provides basic idea of what is biometric technology, basic biometric identification and verification algorithm and an overview of its parent industry.



The ‘Market Overview’ section elaborates global & domestic market state of biometrics access control. It is accompanied by a plethora of statistical information regarding biometrics in global scenario as well as in India such as global & Indian biometrics market size, revenue generated from biometric product and services and other related information. The section also elaborates on major biometric technologies, performance of various biometric technology data, market segmentation of biometric technologies, market entry and distribution model for market entry in India and details regarding imports of biometric products in India. It also focuses on some specific application area of biometrics in major sectors. It is followed by a cost-accuracy matrix positioning major biometric solutions according to their prices and performance.



It is followed by ‘Scope in India’ section where various scope areas and potential verticals for biometric products in India are elaborated. Specific verticals have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas for biometrics. The section continues with Vendor Opportunity stressing on specific prospective areas for biometric solutions. The section ends with elaborating on various benefits of biometrics deployment for various stakeholders in an application environment.



The report continues with ‘Drivers & Challenges’ section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for biometric products and services in India. Both the ‘drivers’ and ’challenges’ are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



In the ‘Major Biometrics Players’ section, the key biometric companies are profiled. It provides information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company’s contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies.



Next the recent developments in the domestic market related to biometric products, implementation and government initiatives are mentioned in the ‘Recent Development’ section.



The report concludes with the section ‘Strategic Recommendation’ which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help promote biometrics and associated products and services in all regions of the country and trigger significant adoption.



