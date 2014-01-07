Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Biometrics market in South East Asia and ANZ to grow at a CAGR of 15.82 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high adoption of biometrics in the Government sector. The Biometrics market in South East Asia and ANZ has also been witnessing increased mergers and acquisitions. However, the strong competition from inexpensive non-biometric technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/biometrics-market-in-south-east-asia-and-anz-2014-2018



Biometrics Market in South East Asia and ANZ 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the South East Asia and ANZ region; it also covers the Biometrics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are 3M Cogent Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corp., and Safran SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AOptix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Biometix Pty Ltd, Cross Match Technologies Inc., and Identity One Group.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181747



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Description

6.1 Description of Biometrics

6.1.1 Physical biometrics

6.1.2 Behavioural biometrics

6.2 Physical Biometrics

6.2.1 Face Recognition

6.2.2 Fingerprint Identification

6.2.3 Iris Recognition

6.2.4 Retina Recognition

6.2.5 Palm Vein Authentication

6.2.6 DNA Identification

6.3 Behavioural Biometrics

6.3.1 Key Stroke

6.3.2 Signature

6.3.3 Voice Recognition

6.4 Applications of Biometrics

6.4.1 Identification

6.4.2 Authentication

6.4.3 Monitoring

6.5 Functioning of Biometrics Reader

6.6 Comparison of Biometrics Technologies

7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Product Lifecycle of Biometric Technology

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013-2018

8.2 Fingerprint Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Face Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Iris Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Competitive Analysis 2013

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 3M Cogent Inc.

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Business Segmentation

17.1.3 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Business Segmentation

17.2.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3 NEC Corp.

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Business Segmentation

17.3.3 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Safran SA

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Business Segmentation

17.4.3 SWOT Analysis

To bye a copy of this report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/181747

18. Other Reports in this Series

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 3: Physical Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 4: Behavioural Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 5: Applications of Biometrics

Exhibit 6: Functioning of Biometrics Reader

Exhibit 7: Comparison of Biometrics Technologies

Exhibit 8: Product Lifecycle of Biometric Technologies in southeast Asia and ANZ

Exhibit 9: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013

Exhibit 11: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013-2018

Exhibit 12: Fingerprint Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 13: Face Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 14: Iris Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of 3M Cogent Inc.

Exhibit 16: Business Segmentation of Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 17: Business Segmentation of NEC Corp.

Exhibit 18: Business Segmentation of Safran SA



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Biometrics market in South East Asia and ANZ to grow at a CAGR of 15.82 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high adoption of biometrics in the Government sector. The Biometrics market in South East Asia and ANZ has also been witnessing increased mergers and acquisitions. However, the strong competition from inexpensive non-biometric technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/biometrics-market-in-south-east-asia-and-anz-2014-2018

Biometrics Market in South East Asia and ANZ 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the South East Asia and ANZ region; it also covers the Biometrics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space are 3M Cogent Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corp., and Safran SA.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are AOptix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Biometix Pty Ltd, Cross Match Technologies Inc., and Identity One Group.

Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181747



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Description

6.1 Description of Biometrics

6.1.1 Physical biometrics

6.1.2 Behavioural biometrics

6.2 Physical Biometrics

6.2.1 Face Recognition

6.2.2 Fingerprint Identification

6.2.3 Iris Recognition

6.2.4 Retina Recognition

6.2.5 Palm Vein Authentication

6.2.6 DNA Identification

6.3 Behavioural Biometrics

6.3.1 Key Stroke

6.3.2 Signature

6.3.3 Voice Recognition

6.4 Applications of Biometrics

6.4.1 Identification

6.4.2 Authentication

6.4.3 Monitoring

6.5 Functioning of Biometrics Reader

6.6 Comparison of Biometrics Technologies

7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Product Lifecycle of Biometric Technology

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013-2018

8.2 Fingerprint Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Face Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Iris Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Competitive Analysis 2013

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 3M Cogent Inc.

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Business Segmentation

17.1.3 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Business Segmentation

17.2.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3 NEC Corp.

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Business Segmentation

17.3.3 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Safran SA

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Business Segmentation

17.4.3 SWOT Analysis

To bye a copy of this report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/181747

18. Other Reports in this Series

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 3: Physical Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 4: Behavioural Biometrics Segmentation

Exhibit 5: Applications of Biometrics

Exhibit 6: Functioning of Biometrics Reader

Exhibit 7: Comparison of Biometrics Technologies

Exhibit 8: Product Lifecycle of Biometric Technologies in southeast Asia and ANZ

Exhibit 9: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013

Exhibit 11: Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ by Technology 2013-2018

Exhibit 12: Fingerprint Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 13: Face Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 14: Iris Recognition Biometrics Market in Southeast Asia and ANZ 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of 3M Cogent Inc.

Exhibit 16: Business Segmentation of Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 17: Business Segmentation of NEC Corp.

Exhibit 18: Business Segmentation of Safran SA



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/