Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth. As people use electronics in their personal life more, protection of individual information becomes a more compelling problem. Biometrics devices protect individual information.



Biometric identity units provide security protection. Units are comprised of integrated biometric capture devices. Biometrics is used to identify anyone in an accurate, repeatable manner. Physiological characteristics used for biometrics commonly include the face, fingerprints, and DNA. Behavioral characteristics include the user's digital signature, his or her voiceprint, and walk.



As law enforcement programs are redesigned to include information from social media and to initiate smarter cities initiatives, biometrics becomes a more compelling technology, both fingerprinting and facial recognition. Technologies. With the worldwide rise in the threat of terror, biometric systems become a more compelling tool in the hands of the authorities charged with keeping populations safe.



A rise in government projects has been seen as terrorists become an increasing threat. This has been accompanied by increasing data security concerns. There is a need for advanced security devices. Security systems implementations drive the market for biometric systems. Biometric data protection is being used to replace photographs, passwords and PIN codes.



Growth of biometric technologies has been in response to global security threats. Terrorist attacks, airport security initiatives, and attempts to lower crime rates have brought an increasing investment in biometric security systems. Government projects include ePassports, eDriving licenses, border management, and national IDs. These initiatives have been implemented in developed countries.



India, Mexico and Russia are driving the extraordinary growth of biometric systems. China has a biometric national ID program that commenced in 2013. Computer storage of important documents has created an increasing need for biometric security systems.



The global biometrics market is at $5.2 billion in 2012 anticipated to reach $16.7 billion by 2019. Market growth is a result of demand for protection of individual information and for the needs of organization to control access to documents and to areas.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, "Biometric devices represent a major factor impacting law enforcement and border patrol markets. Governments and law enforcement agencies are leveraging biometric devices to strengthen all aspects of citizen protection. Healthcare organizations are implementing biometric systems to provide patient privacy."



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



NEC



Safron Morpho



Gelamto / Avalon Biometrics



Apple / AuthenTec



DigitalPersona



Motorola Solutions



IBM



Green Bit



Iris ID Systems



3M / Cogent



Bio-key



Tyco



Suprema



Google Motorola



Cross Match Technologies



Aware



Cognitec Systems



Iritech



Market Participants



Amano Japan / Accu-Time Systems



Aware



Cognitec Systems



CIC



Cross Match / Francisco Partners



Cross Match Technologies Labcal



eKey



EgisTec



Fingerprint Cards



Fujitsu



Gemalto /Avalon Biometrics



Google



Motorola



Green Bit



IdentiPHI



Interlink Electronics



Iris ID Systems



IriTech



RDSK / Litronic



Mereal Biometrics



Merkatum Biometrics Security & ID



Motorola Solutions



NitGen & Company



Precise Biometrics



Nuance Voice Biometrics



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)



SecuGen



Siemens AG



SmartMetric



Smiths Detection



Steria



STMicroelectronics



Suprema



Symantec



Vision-Box



Witswell Consulting and Services / Cyber-SIGN



Zvetco Biometrics



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