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Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth. As people use electronics in their personal life more, protection of individual information becomes a more compelling problem. Biometrics devices protect individual information.

Biometric identity units provide security protection. Units are comprised of integrated biometric capture devices. Biometrics is used to identify anyone in an accurate, repeatable manner. Physiological characteristics used for biometrics commonly include the face, fingerprints, and DNA. Behavioral characteristics include the user's digital signature, his or her voiceprint, and walk.

As law enforcement programs are redesigned to include information from social media and to initiate smarter cities initiatives, biometrics becomes a more compelling technology, both fingerprinting and facial recognition. Technologies. With the worldwide rise in the threat of terror, biometric systems become a more compelling tool in the hands of the authorities charged with keeping populations safe.

A rise in government projects has been seen as terrorists become an increasing threat. This has been accompanied by increasing data security concerns. There is a need for advanced security devices. Security systems implementations drive the market for biometric systems. Biometric data protection is being used to replace photographs, passwords and PIN codes.

Growth of biometric technologies has been in response to global security threats. Terrorist attacks, airport security initiatives, and attempts to lower crime rates have brought an increasing investment in biometric security systems. Government projects include ePassports, eDriving licenses, border management, and national IDs. These initiatives have been implemented in developed countries.

India, Mexico and Russia are driving the extraordinary growth of biometric systems. China has a biometric national ID program that commenced in 2013. Computer storage of important documents has created an increasing need for biometric security systems.

The global biometrics market is at $5.2 billion in 2012 anticipated to reach $16.7 billion by 2019. Market growth is a result of demand for protection of individual information and for the needs of organization to control access to documents and to areas.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, "Biometric devices represent a major factor impacting law enforcement and border patrol markets. Governments and law enforcement agencies are leveraging biometric devices to strengthen all aspects of citizen protection. Healthcare organizations are implementing biometric systems to provide patient privacy."

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

NEC

Safron Morpho

Gelamto / Avalon Biometrics

Apple / AuthenTec

DigitalPersona

Motorola Solutions

IBM

Green Bit

Iris ID Systems

3M / Cogent

Bio-key

Tyco

Suprema

Google Motorola

Cross Match Technologies

Aware

Cognitec Systems

Iritech

Market Participants

Amano Japan / Accu-Time Systems

Aware

Cognitec Systems

CIC

Cross Match / Francisco Partners

Cross Match Technologies Labcal

eKey

EgisTec

Fingerprint Cards

Fujitsu

Gemalto /Avalon Biometrics

Google

Motorola

Green Bit

IdentiPHI

Interlink Electronics

Iris ID Systems

IriTech

RDSK / Litronic

Mereal Biometrics

Merkatum Biometrics Security & ID

Motorola Solutions

NitGen & Company

Precise Biometrics

Nuance Voice Biometrics

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

SecuGen

Siemens AG

SmartMetric

Smiths Detection

Steria

STMicroelectronics

Suprema

Symantec

Vision-Box

Witswell Consulting and Services / Cyber-SIGN

Zvetco Biometrics

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146032/biometrics-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
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United States
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Monday, November 11, 2013 at 9:00 AM CST - Permalink

 