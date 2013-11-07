Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Biometrics: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 563 pages, 249 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth. As people use electronics in their personal life more, protection of individual information becomes a more compelling problem. Biometrics devices protect individual information.



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Biometric identity units provide security protection. Units are comprised of integrated biometric capture devices. Biometrics is used to identify anyone in an accurate, repeatable manner. Physiological characteristics used for biometrics commonly include the face, fingerprints, and DNA. Behavioral characteristics include the user\'s digital signature, his or her voiceprint, and walk.



As law enforcement programs are redesigned to include information from social media and to initiate smarter cities initiatives, biometrics becomes a more compelling technology, both fingerprinting and facial recognition. Technologies. With the worldwide rise in the threat of terror, biometric systems become a more compelling tool in the hands of the authorities charged with keeping populations safe.



A rise in government projects has been seen as terrorists become an increasing threat. This has been accompanied by increasing data security concerns. There is a need for advanced security devices. Security systems implementations drive the market for biometric systems. Biometric data protection is being used to replace photographs, passwords and PIN codes.



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Growth of biometric technologies has been in response to global security threats. Terrorist attacks, airport security initiatives, and attempts to lower crime rates have brought an increasing investment in biometric security systems. Government projects include ePassports, eDriving licenses, border management, and national IDs. These initiatives have been implemented in developed countries.



India, Mexico and Russia are driving the extraordinary growth of biometric systems. China has a biometric national ID program that commenced in 2013. Computer storage of important documents has created an increasing need for biometric security systems.



The global biometrics market is at $5.2 billion in 2012 anticipated to reach $16.7 billion by 2019. Market growth is a result of demand for protection of individual information and for the needs of organization to control access to documents and to areas.



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According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, \"Biometric devices represent a major factor impacting law enforcement and border patrol markets. Governments and law enforcement agencies are leveraging biometric devices to strengthen all aspects of citizen protection. Healthcare organizations are implementing biometric systems to provide patient privacy



Companies Profiled



Selected Market Leaders



NEC 3M / Cogent

Safron Morpho Bio-key

Gelamto / Avalon Biometrics Tyco

Apple / AuthenTec Suprema

DigitalPersona Google Motorola

Motorola Solutions Cross Match Technologies

IBM Aware

Green Bit Cognitec Systems

Iris ID Systems Iritech



Selected Market Participants

Amano Japan / Accu-Time

Systems

Aware

Cognitec Systems

CIC

Cross Match / Francisco

Partners

Cross Match Technologies

Labcal

eKey

EgisTec

Fingerprint Cards

Fujitsu

Gemalto /Avalon

Biometrics

Google

Motorola

Green Bit

IdentiPHI

Interlink Electronics

Iris ID Systems

IriTech

RDSK / Litronic

Mereal Biometrics

Merkatum Biometrics

Security & ID

Motorola Solutions

NitGen & Company

Precise Biometrics

Nuance Voice Biometrics



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