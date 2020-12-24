Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The Global Biomimetic Technology Market is predicted to reach a value of USD 17.73 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. Nanotechnology has witnessed a huge rise in popularity owing to its ability to demonstrate the significant output of single-cell and indicate complex biomimetic activity. Furthermore, the increase in the amputee population suffering from fatal accidents is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The growing tissue engineering market and rising aging population are driving the demand for the Biomimetic Technology Market By Type (Molecular Bionics, Information and Control Bionics, Mechanical Bionics, Energy Bionics, Others), By Application, By End-Use (Biotechnology, Healthcare, Defense, Research Institutes, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027



The prominent players in this market are: Hstar Technologies Corporation, Chas A Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Applied Biomimetic A/S, SynTouch LLC, Veryan Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc, BioMimetic Laboratories, Inc., and Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH among others.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/305



“The largest market over the forecast period is accounted for in the drug delivery segment. Market growth is expected to be stimulated by optimized vaccine production and the specific drug delivery of nanocarriers through biomimetic devices.”



Market Drivers



The growth of nanotechnology applications in various fields will lead the biomimetic technology market to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The Molecular Bionics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe with a market share of 32.7% in 2019 as it is widely used in molecular biology, tissue engineering, and drug delivery. However, the drug delivery segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share of USD 3.60 Billion by the year 2027. The healthcare segment has shown a high scope of growth and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.







- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Molecular Bionics



- Information and Control Bionics



- Mechanical Bionics



- Energy Bionics



- Others











- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Drug Delivery



- Wound Healing



- Prosthetics



- Tissue Engineering



- Surveillance



- Rescue



- Security and Safety



- Underwater Research



- Traffic Monitoring



- Others











- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Biotechnology



- Healthcare



- Defense



- Research Institutes



- Others







Regional Outlook



The market in North America for biomimetic technology is expected to dominate the global market with a share of 41.4% in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness highest market growth during the forecast period, owing to the huge population base in the region and growth in the number of hospitals and super-speciality clinics in the region.



Following regions are highlighted in this report:



North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Biomimetic Technology Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. Get here sample analysis



Quick Buy - Biomimetic Technology Market Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/305



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Biomimetic Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Biomimetic Technology Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rising tissue engineering market



4.2.2.2. Increasing developments in nanotechnology



4.2.2.3. Increasing aging population



4.2.2.4. Growing investment in research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Strict medical standards



4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory guidelines



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biomimetic Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Molecular Bionics



5.1.2. Information and Control Bionics



5.1.3. Mechanical Bionics



5.1.4. Energy Bionics



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Biomimetic Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Drug Delivery



6.1.2. Wound Healing



6.1.3. Prosthetics



6.1.4. Tissue Engineering



6.1.5. Surveillance



6.1.6. Rescue



6.1.7. Security and Safety



6.1.8. Underwater Research



6.1.9. Traffic Monitoring



6.1.10. Others



To be continued…!



Request For Sample Pages: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/305



Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Mobility as a Service Market Size Worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Counter UAS Market To Reach USD 4.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 26.8% | Emergen Research



Gallium Nitride Market Size To Be Worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%| Emergen Research



Thermoelectric Materials Market Size Worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomimetic-technology-market