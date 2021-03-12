Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Biomimetic Technology Market size was valued at USD 8.21 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.73 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The Biomimetic Technology Market is expected to grow exponentially due to the increasing developments in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology has the ability to demonstrate the significant output of single cells and indicates complex biomimetic activity. Such capabilities can contribute to the growth of drug discovery. Nanoparticles can illustrate incremental functions, like stimulus-response, cell or organ targeting, visualization, and delivery of drugs. Besides, the rising tissue engineering market is anticipated to boost the market growth further. Furthermore, the increasing aging population and the growing number of amputee populace suffering from fatal accidents are also expected to augment market growth shortly.



North America region is expected to dominate the global biomimetic technology market due to the surge in R&D and several government initiatives to implement innovative technologies.



Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, AeroVironment, Inc. and Viasat Inc. announced that they would collaborate on a contract awarded under the Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems initiative of the United States Army. These two companies will improve the connectivity and transmission safety of the AeroVironment optical data link radios presently used by the United States army by transforming these into a video and data transmission type 1 encrypted communication device.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Molecular Bionics segment is estimated to hold the largest market wit a CAGR of 10.9% as it is broadly used in tissue regeneration, molecular genetics, and drug delivery.

The largest market over the forecast period is accounted for in the drug delivery segment. Market growth is expected to be stimulated by optimized vaccine production and the specific drug delivery of nanocarriers through biomimetic devices.

Due to the rising number of prosthetic populations, the Healthcare segment is forecasted to dominate the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising investment from government institutions in different research organizations, the segment of Research Institutes is expected to experience the fastest market growth.

Due to the rise in R&D and many government initiatives to introduce advanced solutions, the region of North America is likely to hold the largest market for biomimetic technology.

Key participants include Hstar Technologies Corporation, Chas A Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Applied Biomimetic A/S, SynTouch LLC, Veryan Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc, BioMimetic Laboratories, Inc., and Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Molecular Bionics

Information and Control Bionics

Mechanical Bionics

Energy Bionics

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

Wound Healing

Prosthetics

Tissue Engineering

Surveillance

Rescue

Security and Safety

Underwater Research

Traffic Monitoring

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biotechnology

Healthcare

Defense

Research Institutes

Others



Biomimetic Technology Market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



