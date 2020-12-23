Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Bionics Market



Bionics refers to biologically inspired engineering and involves the study of engineering systems that mimic living beings' natural biological systems. In the field of engineering, radar, sonar, and medical ultrasound imaging emulating animal echolocation are the most common examples of bionics. Moreover, bionic implants have had a revolutionizing impact on medicine. Bionic prostheses uniquely enhance or replace the functions of specific organs or parts of the body.



The prominent players participating in this industry include:



Medtronic, Abbott, Biomet, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Iwalk, Inc., ABIOMED, INC, Berlin Heart Gmbh, Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Heartware International, Inc., SynCardia Systems, LLC



Market Drivers



Over the projected timespan, the global bionics market is expected to grow tremendously, exhibiting a significant CAGR. The burgeoning adoption of bionics in medicine, increasing incidences of physical disabilities and organ failure, the expanding geriatric population, surging prevalence of congenital or age-related conditions, growing rate of accidents leading to organ dysfunction, and the global presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure are among the key growth contributors for the market. With the rising patient pool across the globe, massive advancements have taken place in the healthcare industry. Therefore, the soaring application of 3D bioprinting in organ transplantation has further bolstered market growth.



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



Ear Bionics



Cochlear Implants

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Vision Bionics



Orthopedic Bionics



Upper limb

Lower limb

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators



Cardiac Bionics



Total Artificial Heart

Pacemaker

Ventricular Assist Device

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Artificial Heart Valves



Neural/Brain Bionics



Internal Neurostimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

Others



By Method of Fixation



External Bionics

Implantable Bionics



Regional Outlook



North America dominated the global bionics market. The increasing rate of chronic diseases (including cardiac and neural), growing geriatric population, rising government funding for healthcare R&D programs, increased cases of vision and hearing loss, and the mounting number of accidents and injuries are the critical attributes for the regional market growth.



Global Bionics Market – Table of Contents:



Market Summary:

Product Outlook:

Production, by product type

Revenue, by product type

Price, by product type



Application Outlook:

Consumption, by application

Market Share, by application



Geographical Breakdown:

Production, by region

Revenue, by region

Consumption, by region



Manufacturers' Overview:

Production Locations and Areas Served

Product Launch, Application, and Specification

Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin

Key Businesses

