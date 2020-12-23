A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Bionics market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.
Bionics refers to biologically inspired engineering and involves the study of engineering systems that mimic living beings' natural biological systems. In the field of engineering, radar, sonar, and medical ultrasound imaging emulating animal echolocation are the most common examples of bionics. Moreover, bionic implants have had a revolutionizing impact on medicine. Bionic prostheses uniquely enhance or replace the functions of specific organs or parts of the body.
The prominent players participating in this industry include:
Medtronic, Abbott, Biomet, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Iwalk, Inc., ABIOMED, INC, Berlin Heart Gmbh, Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Heartware International, Inc., SynCardia Systems, LLC
Market Drivers
Over the projected timespan, the global bionics market is expected to grow tremendously, exhibiting a significant CAGR. The burgeoning adoption of bionics in medicine, increasing incidences of physical disabilities and organ failure, the expanding geriatric population, surging prevalence of congenital or age-related conditions, growing rate of accidents leading to organ dysfunction, and the global presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure are among the key growth contributors for the market. With the rising patient pool across the globe, massive advancements have taken place in the healthcare industry. Therefore, the soaring application of 3D bioprinting in organ transplantation has further bolstered market growth.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Ear Bionics
Cochlear Implants
Auditory Brainstem Implants
Bone Anchored Hearing Systems
Vision Bionics
Orthopedic Bionics
Upper limb
Lower limb
Exoskeleton
Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators
Cardiac Bionics
Total Artificial Heart
Pacemaker
Ventricular Assist Device
Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)
Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)
Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)
Artificial Heart Valves
Neural/Brain Bionics
Internal Neurostimulators
Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)
Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)
Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)
Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)
Others
By Method of Fixation
External Bionics
Implantable Bionics
Regional Outlook
North America dominated the global bionics market. The increasing rate of chronic diseases (including cardiac and neural), growing geriatric population, rising government funding for healthcare R&D programs, increased cases of vision and hearing loss, and the mounting number of accidents and injuries are the critical attributes for the regional market growth.
Global Bionics Market – Table of Contents:
Market Summary:
Product Outlook:
Production, by product type
Revenue, by product type
Price, by product type
Application Outlook:
Consumption, by application
Market Share, by application
Geographical Breakdown:
Production, by region
Revenue, by region
Consumption, by region
Manufacturers' Overview:
Production Locations and Areas Served
Product Launch, Application, and Specification
Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin
Key Businesses
