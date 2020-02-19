Bioparanta Synovia Launches: The Living Healthy with Community Outreach and Public Education Program

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- An estimated one in three people ages 40-70 currently lives with joints pain and discomfort such as arthritis, and more than half of those reported that arthritis limits their activity, making everyday tasks difficult and painful. Indeed, deteriorating joints health and joint pain forces people to give up the things they love to do and are passionate about, like a hobby, sports or favorite pastime.



The speakers from Bioparanta will be presenting a FREE educational seminar on arthritis and hip and knee pain entitled "Empowered Aging: Experts Tackle Joint Health" in a variety of community centers in New York city. Bioparanta wants to empower and equip participants with vital information centered on how to lead a healthier lifestyle and maintain strong joints and protecting against joints pain. Join us and learn about the anatomy of the hip and knee, common causes of joint pain, and some simple steps you can take to lessen the likelihood of a hip or knee injury. We will also discuss effective non-surgical treatments for joint pain, as well as the latest innovative joint health products.



Bioparanta recently introduced Synovia cream, the first high potency OTC topical pain reliever that can help provide 24-hour arthritis pain relief with as little as one application every day. Synovia cream utilizes an innovative transdermal formula that consists of several safe, non-active ingredients that enhance the tolerability and effectiveness of the naturally-occurring, topical analgesic. Synovia cream also recently obtained Health Canada permission license.



According to the Bioparanta, the brand owner, Synovia cream treats the root causes of inflammation-related ailments, which can accelerate recovery process. It provides relief within minutes, and that relief usually lasts for hours.



Synovia cream being developed to address the high unmet medical need for joint pain such as in osteoarthritis. It was formulated to be highly and durably effective, can be self-administered, and that is safe (e.g., without the gastrointestinal, liver or addiction risk associated with other common treatments).



Lectures are free and open to the public (The complete list of date and time can be found at (https://bio-paranta.com/). Prior registration is required. Register by contacting livinghealthy@bio-paranta.com



About Synovia Cream

Synovia arthritis cream is a fast-acting, Health Canada licensed pain relieving and over-the-counter cream. Synovia cream is not only formulated to soothe the pain in joints and muscles like other arthritis and sports creams, but it also contains active ingredients known to help damaged cartilage for stronger and more pressure resistant joints. Synovia cream is useful to relieve the following: acute pain, arthritis pain, athletic injuries, muscle soreness, muscle stiffness, muscle and joint pain, simple backache and strains and sprains. To learn more, visit: https://bio-paranta.com/products/synovia-cream/



About BioParanta, Inc.

Headquartered in Ottawa-Ontario, Bioparanta is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty Canadian company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health. Bioparanta delivers innovative and unique health solutions through its (a) OTC consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, pharmacists, and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers.



To learn more, visit: https://bio-paranta.com/



MEDIA CONTACT:



Nancy Anderson

BioParanta Inc.

Nancy.anderson@bio-paranta.com

https://bio-paranta.com/