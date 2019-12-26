Biopesticides Market Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Industry 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global Biopesticides market is expected to benefit from the shifting preference of the end users from chemical pesticides to Biopesticides. Benefits associated with Biopesticides such as lower development costs, less toxic nature, pesticide resistance management, effective control of insect's plant disease, and residue-exempt are driving their demand. Biopesticides or biological pesticides are an eco-friendly substitute for chemical pesticides. They encompass biochemicals obtained from micro-organisms and various other natural sources, and processes. They offer an effective solution to pest problems, along with less threat to the environment as well as human health.



New product launch – a key strategy among players



Some of the key manufactures operating in the Biopesticides market are BASF SE, Valent U.S.A. LLC, Bayer CropScience AG, Certis USA L.L.C., Marrone Bio Innovation, The Dow Chemical Company, Isagro S.P.A., Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer), Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Andermatt Biocontol AG, Invivo Agrosciences, Som Phytopharma India Limited, Novozymes, Inc., Syngenta, International Panaacea Ltd, W. Neudorff GMBH KG, The Stockton Group, BioWorks, Inc., Koppert B.V., and FMC.



High demand for quality food to boost market growth



Surge in the demand for quality food due to growing population is a key factor driving the Biopesticides market. Ecological imbalance due to usage of synthetic and chemical pesticides and their adverse impacts are driving people to switch to Biopesticides. Low costs associated with Biopesticides and reducing number of cultivable lands are some of the factors supporting the Biopesticides market growth to a great extent. Improvement in integrated pest management (IPM) practices is expected to bode well for the market. However, low awareness among crop producers regarding Biopesticides is a major factor curbing the Biopesticides market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Bioinsecticides



? Bioherbicides



? Biofungicides



? Bionematicides



By Formulation



? Liquid Formulation



? Dry Formulation



By Origin



? Microbial



? Biochemical



? Plant Incorporated Protectant



By Application



? Foliar Spray



? Seed Treatment



? Soil Treatment



? Root Treatment



? Post-harvest



Use of Bioinsecticides is specific to a well-defined range of target insect species. Bioherbicides may gain traction in the market owing to excellent properties of weed control. As far as the origin is concerned, microbial-based Biopesticides are expected to witness a rise in the demand among the end users as they have the ability to protect the crops from a wide range of plant pathogens. The report offers detailed analysis of the application segments.



By Region



North America and Europe are the leading regions in the Biopesticides market on account of strict regulations on the use of synthetic pesticides to protect the environment from harmful effects. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative region in the market. India is one of the key contributors to the regional market growth owing to surge in the adoption of Biopesticides such as Bt, NPV, and neem based pesticides in the country. The regional analysis will give a clear cut understanding to the readers regarding the current and future situations of the global Biopesticides market.



