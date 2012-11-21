Biopesticides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Biopesticides are essential for controlling the effect of agricultural pests, insects, and bacterial and fungal growth on food and field crops. Use of biopesticides can avoid the hazards caused by the use of chemical pesticides on the environment. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulation from governments of many countries is opening up new growth opportunities for less toxic biopesticides. Increasing health awareness is giving rise to the new trend of organic food consumption, thus boosting the demand for biopesticides. Moreover, increasing awareness towards organic benefits and encouragement from governments for the use of organic products is contributing to the growth of this industry.



Growing demand for biopesticides is resulting in the emergence of new market players, thus increasing competition. As a result, manufacturers are engaged in development of low toxic, safe, and highly efficient biopesticides for pest control. The biopesticides market is witnessing an increase in demand for environment friendly, chemical residue free, and organic products. Growth in some regions is however hindered due to well established chemical pesticides markets, lack of awareness about benefits of biopesticides, and uneven efficiency of biopesticides.



Field crops and oilseed crops are the emerging crop segments of this industry owing to the increasing oil prices and tremendous growth in population.



Market Segmentation Based on Type



- Bioinsecticides

- Biofungicides

- Bioherbicides

- Bionematicides

- Others



Market Segmentation Based on Application



- Seed treatment

- On farm

- Post-harvest



This research report on the global biopesticides market, analyzes the market based on its segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive study of



- Current market trends

- Growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



The report also includes analysis of recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. This report also provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this industry are Agbitech Pty Limited, Agraquest Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, Som Phytopharma (India) Limited, Becker Underwood Inc., Bayer Ag, Biocare (India) Pvt. Ltd, Bioworks Inc., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Certis Usa Llc, Growth Products Limited, Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Limited, and others.



