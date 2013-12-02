Biopesticides Market Poised $3.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The report “Global Biopesticides Market – Trends & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), defines and segments the global biopesticides market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for biopesticides. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global biopesticide market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of applications.



Browse more than 180 market data tables/figures spread through 363 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Biopesticides Market – Trends & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopesticides-267.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Inquire Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=267



Biopesticides are widely used for controlling insects and disease causing pathogens. Bioinsecticides, biofungicides, and bionematicides are rapidly growing markets segments and are expected to boost the demand for biopesticides in near future. Increasing demand for residue free crop protection products, which have lesser or no negative impact on environment and better safety features are key drivers of the biopesticide market.



Growth in organic food market and easy registration than chemicals pesticides are another driving factors for global biopesticides market, since organic industry is dependent upon the chemical free crop protection products to safeguard crops. Factors such as toxicity of crop protection products, environment friendliness, innovative production practices, new product offerings, increased availability, and advent of new pests are increasing the market for biopesticide industry, globally.



The global market for biopesticide was valued at $1.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2012 to 2017. North America dominated the global biopesticide market, accounting for around 40% of the global biopesticide demand in 2011. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in the near future owing to the stringent regulation for pesticides and increasing demand from organic products.



Browse related Reports:



North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market & Latin American Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-and-latin-america-crop-protection-chemicals-market-1132.html



European Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-crop-protection-chemicals-market-1131.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets