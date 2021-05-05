Biopesticides Market Share to Reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global Biopesticides Market is forecast to reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the biopesticides Market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The manufacturers of organic insecticides are launching new products and collaborating with prominent brands in order to strengthen the market.



Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink down their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand of the food industry, adversely affecting the biopesticides market. Though food demand is inelastic, but there can be a change in the dietary patterns of the consumers. While the above reasons can lead to a negative impact, but the inelasticity of demand for food will significantly result in the growth of the industry. Due to the COVID-19, the manufacturers of the biopesticides are adopting safety regulations and strategies, which may result in the industry's growth over the forecast period.



Key participants include Valent Biosciences LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Andermatt BioControl AG, Stockton BIO-AG Technologies, International Panaacea LTD, Certis USA L.L.C and BASF SE, among others.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3482



The COVID-19 impact:



With the outbreak of the coronavirus, WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus and to abide by the rules and regulations created by the respective governments of each country. The farmers and the manufacturers of the biopesticides industry have been widely affected by the disruptions in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw materials. To prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, Lockdowns have been announced worldwide, which is hampering the transport of raw materials, thus obstructing the production. The COVID-19 pandemic also created a raw material price volatility for the manufacturers of the Biopesticides products. The complete lockdown all over the world is causing a disturbance in the trade operations of the products. The pesticide value chain is directly affected by the lockdowns. The Manufacturers of the biopesticides are depending on the raw materials which were kept for emergency purpose. The raw materials will be soon over pertaining to the current situation and the probable continuation of the lockdown.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Biopesticides Market on the basis of product type, crop type, mode of application, source, formulation and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Others



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & pulses

Grains & Oilseeds

Others



Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Seed treatment

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Others



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biochemical

Microbial

Beneficial Insects

Others



Formulation Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



To get a Discount on the Biopesticides Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3482



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Bioinsecticides segment held a significant share in the market. It is environmentally friendly and helps the crops get rid of the harmful insects and not from the beneficial insects. The growing concerns among consumers regarding the environmental hazards caused by chemical pesticides, an increasing number of resistant pests, and high chances of insect-based infections have boosted the biopesticides industry.



Based on the type of crops on which the biopesticide is applied, the fruits and vegetable segment registers the highest growth capturing almost 52.6% of the market mainly due to the increasing production of fruits and vegetables globally and increasing adoption of organic farming.



North America has the highest adoption rate in the market and has registered a revenue of about USD 1.45 billion in 2019. The easy registration process for the bioinsecticides manufacturers initiated by the EPA has resulted in the entrance of many new manufacturers in the industry. The increasing interest in green agricultural practices and the strict government actions towards excessive use of chemical insecticides have driven the growth of the industry in the region. Both Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to anticipate significant growth over the forecast period.



The biopesticides market is adopting some wiser strategies in order to say competitive in between the growing demand of the product. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands in order to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. In order to hold the position of the products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biopesticides-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Biopesticides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biopesticides Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand of organic food

4.2.2.2. Strict government rules and regulations against chemical pesticides

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Technological constraints are associate with the use of biological products

4.2.3.2. Cheaper cost of the chemical pesticides

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3482



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370