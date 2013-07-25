Biopesticides Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The report “Biopesticides Market – Trends & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)” published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), defines and segments the biopesticides market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for biopesticides. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the biopesticide market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of applications.



Browse:

- More than 180 Market Data Tables/figures

- 363 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Biopesticides Market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopesticides-267.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Biopesticides are widely used for controlling insects and disease causing pathogens. Bioinsecticides, biofungicides, and bionematicides are rapidly growing markets segments and are expected to boost the demand for biopesticides in near future. Increasing demand for residue free crop protection products, which have lesser or no negative impact on environment and better safety features are key drivers of the biopesticide market.



Growth in organic food market and easy registration than chemicals pesticides are another driving factors for biopesticides market, since organic industry is dependent upon the chemical free crop protection products to safeguard crops. Factors such as toxicity of crop protection products, environment friendliness, innovative production practices, new product offerings, increased availability, and advent of new pests are increasing the market for biopesticide industry, globally.



The global market for biopesticide was valued at $1.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2012 to 2017. North America dominated the biopesticide market, accounting for around 40% of the global biopesticide demand in 2011. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in the near future owing to the stringent regulation for pesticides and increasing demand from organic products.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=267



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=267



Browse related reports to Chemicals Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

7557 Rambler Road,

Suite 727, Dallas, TX 75231

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/