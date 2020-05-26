Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Biopesticides Market size will surpass USD $3.3 billion by 2026 .Declining availability of arable land due to excessive use of chemical pest controlling practices in farming could drive global biopesticides market outlook over the coming years. Consumers are increasingly preferring organic and sustainable food due to growing awareness regarding harmful impacts of consuming food grown with synthetic manure and chemicals.



Declining crop yield and rigorous policies established by governments across the globe against the use of synthetic pesticides will be key contributors towards biopesticides adoption. Exploding population growth rate and the associated need for enhanced crop yields may further fuel product penetration.



There has been imposition of ban on many agrochemicals including neonicotinoids and paraquat. Further, consumer petitions to ban harmful pesticides like glyphosate will facilitate the biopesticides product penetration. Ease of registration, low R&D expenses, along with introduction of subsidies by the government may complement business growth.



Growth Drivers are

- Rise in the costs of chemical fertilizers & pesticides

- Increasing farm expenditure

- Decrease in arable land

- Rising organic food demand



Rising consumer awareness pertaining to healthy diet and nutritional values of food has prompted farmers to utilize organic pest control techniques. Increasing demand for organic vegetables and fruits is substantially driving the demand for bioinsecticides. In 2016, fruits & vegetables application accounted for over 70% of the market share.



Large number of crops are affected every year due to pests and insects attack. Increasing demand for organic pest control from farming sector will fuel the adoption rate of bioinsecticides in the forthcoming years. Bioinsecticides market is expected to showcase notable growth rate of over 6% during the analysis period.



Liquid biopesticides market size is set to grow at over 6.2% owing to the relatively longer shelf life of the products. Liquid/water-based formulations comprise of inert ingredients such as stabilizers, stickers, surfactants, anti-freeze compounds, coloring agents, additional nutrients and prove beneficial for crop growth.



Microbial products are witnessing extensive usage in habitats, where use of chemical pesticides are prohibited. These places include lake borders, river streams, schools and recreational areas. In 2016, biopesticides industry share from microbial sources garnered revenues of over USD 1 billion.



U.S. emerged as a major regional ground for biopesticides market, accounting for over USD 550 million in 2016. Shifting consumer preference towards organic food along with increasing awareness regarding health and environment fueled the product demand. On the other hand, Germany biopesticides market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6% through 2024. Government as well as private institutional initiatives to promote organic products usage may drive the regional growth.