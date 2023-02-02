Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Is Estimate to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2029 with Growing CAGR 7.9% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Market Overview:

Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market is valued at USD 3,362.18 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,098.48 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Biopharmaceutical tubing is specifically designed to meet the critical needs of the biopharmaceutical and medical industries. Biopharmaceutical tubing is produced by the extrusion process and is extensively used in drug delivery systems, feeding tubes, and peristaltic pumps.



Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Segmentation: By Type

1.Silicone

2.Plastic

3.Metal



Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Segmentation: By Application

1.Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical

2.Clinical

3.Research and Development

4.Diagnosis



Major Market Players:

1.W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

2.Freudenberg Group

3.RAUMEDIC AG

4.TEKNI-PLEX

5.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.Holland Applied Technologies, Inc.

7.Sartorius AG

8.Saint-Gobain

9.Ami Polymer

10.Nordson Corporation



Market Restraints:

?Focus must therefore be given to the process used to manufacture equipment and ancillaries. Specifically, the manner in which platinum-cured silicone tubing is manufactured must be given attention, the process used to manufacture this tubing has the potential to affect the types of leachables which may migrate into the final product.



?Herein, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG), a fluid path solutions provider of peristaltic pumps and single-use components, outlines the results of a study that makes comparisons between the semi-volatiles extractables profile of post-cured and non-post-cured samples of its Pumpsil platinum-cured silicone tubing. This is of course a safety concern and one that manufacturers must be aware of.



?Most manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals have discovered problems related to animal ingredients and their potential effects on finished products during processing that contain any animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients.



Market Opportunities:

Among them are the ability to withstand sterilization processes, the delivery of favorable extractable substance test results, and the absence of animal-derived ingredients. These industries also have tubing requirements common to many applications in terms of flexibility, performance, and cost.



Many pharmaceutical manufacturers use a peristaltic pump and silicone tubing in their processes. Tubing materials such as TPE meet the requirements for a flexible, high purity, peristaltic pump tubing that may be welded and sealed, thereby eliminating multiple materials. Like silicone, certain TPEs can be molded into connections such as Y's and T's, further reducing the need for fittings and the possibility of leaks.



Company Analysis:

In October 2021, DuPont announced two new major lines of products for its DuPont Liveo biopharmaceutical processing customers as the company launched its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry's rapid expansion. Liveo Pharma TPE Tubing – A range of extruded thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) pharma tubing dedicated to fluid transport and single-use bioprocessing applications, produced under similar high-quality and high-purity principles as Liveo Silicone Pharma Tubing.



In June 2020, Nordson Corporation acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania-based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom-dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry. As Nordson MEDICAL continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances their ability to deliver critical components that enable their customers' most complex medical device innovations. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL's position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEMs across the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape.



Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Regional Analysis:

The Europe biopharmaceutical tubing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2029) to reach a market value of USD 1567.00 million by 2029.



Sartorius offers Tuflux SIL and Tuflux TPE, two categories of tubings. These high-quality silicone and TPE tubes offer absolute security for the transfer of important liquids. Maximum cleanliness and safety across all process steps are the prerequisites for a wide range of tubing, which are adapted to the respective process requirements. These products are suitable for different pumping applications and can withstand sub-zero temperatures. They can be used for fluid transfer of media and buffer processing, filtration, fermentation and cell harvesting in a wide range of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications.