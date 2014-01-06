Biophotonics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Biophotonics is described as the study of interaction of light with biological samples carried out to manipulate or sense certain parameters of the sample. This technique is used to detect biological functions at cellular and sub-cellular levels. Microscopy is the most widely used method of light sensing to obtain images with high magnification while manipulation of sample is carried out by photoactivation, photoablation, photobleaching and optical tweezing.



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The Global biophotonics market is categorized as follows:



- Applications



o Agriculture

o Pharmaceuticals

o Home care

o Environmental science



- Technology



o Optical sectioning microscopy

o Photon limited microscopy

o Several non-imaging optical techniques

o Microgenomics

o Solid-state lasers

o Raman spectroscopy

o Cytometry

o Protein microarrays

o Micro lenses

o Atomic force microscopy

o Others



Currently, North America and Europe lead the global biophotonics market. This region majorly dominates in medical applications. Improved market growth for biophotonics market in European countries is due to large number of pensioner population and high incidence of diseases in this patient pool, rising demand for cheaper diagnostic solutions and frequent occurrence of epidemics. Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific region such as India and China and countries in Latin America and Middle East are expected to grow at an impressive pace.



The major factors driving the biophotonics market are its increasing application in the fields of life science and healthcare, cost containment and ruggedness of such devices in other biophotonics applications. Other factors responsible for rapid expansion of biophotonics field are majorly attributed to the development of breakthrough technologies, growing aging population as well as increase in the demand for quality healthcare worldwide.



Some of the key players in this industry segment are ANDOR Technology PLC, BD Biosciences, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Cambridge Technology Partners, Carl Zeiss Microimaging, Inc., Horiba Ltd., Ludl Electronic Products Ltd., Olympus America, Inc., Ocean Optics, Cellomics, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, Spectra-Physics, Inc., Zecotek Photonics, Inc. and Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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