Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The baffling penetration of modern technology in the healthcare industry has progressively brought forward constant changes in how a hospital or any organization operates and acts towards patient care or surgical procedures. Biophotonics is the combination of biology and photonics that signifies the importance of optical processes such as imaging and sensing in a living being. It has completely altered the dynamics of endoscopy, light therapy, and microscopy, etc., making them extremely efficient with accurate results. The global Biophotonics market is projected to reach USD 118.89 Billion by 2027 from USD 49.06 Million in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%.



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Biophotonics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Biophotonics Market Drivers



The advancement in the field of medical science has introduced life-changing therapies and medications to treat potential diseases, and the awareness regarding home-based point-of-care devices is the main driving force to the biophotonics market.



The combined pipeline for detection, classification, and diagnosis has become a standard medical process with the introduction of endoscopy that uses bio-photonic technology. The in-vivo segment dominated the total revenue share by 55% due to the ameliorating demand for nosology and in-vivo watching techniques having a potentially high rate of detection for infections and diseases. Moreover, biophotonic examination procedures including SHG, near-infrared, and fa/LCI primarily drive the market growth.



Key players in the market include Andor Technology Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FEI Company, Lumenis Ltd., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and Affymetrix, Inc. among others.



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-vivo

In-vitro



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endoscopy

Spectromolecular

Surface Imaging

Microscopy

Light Therapy

Biosensors



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Medical Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

Test Components



The North American biophotonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 11.2% over the next few years till 2027. The market is expected to witness substantial growth because of the augmented investment in R&D activities, coupled with the increasing prevalence of cancer. The rise in the expenditure surrounding healthcare over the years coupled with accelerating government initiatives are likely to fuel the demand for various markets across the analyzed regions.



Regional Analysis



North America led the global biophotonics market in 2019 with a market share of 41.8% and is expected to dominate in the projected timeline due to the rise in the non-invasive medical diagnostic techniques, especially endoscopy, growing incidences of lifestyle-induced chronic diseases, and flourishing research industry. Increasing government initiatives in medicine are also expected to be a potential growth factor for the region.



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



