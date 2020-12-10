New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled Bioplastic Packaging Market Report Forecast to 2025 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Bioplastic Packaging Testing Market.



Based on current analysis, the Global bioplastic packaging market was valued at USD 5649.5 Million in year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 24289.7 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Development of bioplastics is made through the use of feedstock to minimize the problem caused by conventional plastics.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Bioplastic Packaging industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Nature works LCC, Innovia Films, Arkema, Barskem, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, Evonik Industries, Cardia Bioplastic Packaging, Dow Chemical Company, Novamont, Metabolix Inc



The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Bioplastic Packaging market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Rigid packaging

Flexible Packaging

Other



Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Starch Blend

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyethylene Terephalate

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polythene

Others



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food and beverages Market

Consumer Goods Market

Cosmetic Personal Care Market

Pharmaceuticals Market

Agriculture and Horticulture Market

Textiles Market

Others



End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Raw Material Suppliers/Buyers

Product Suppliers/Buyers

Research Institutes

Manufacturers/Producers

Agricultural Sector

Research Laboratories

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Salient Trends of the Bioplastic Packaging Market:



Inclination towards natural antioxidants is increasing the prices of antioxidants in the market which seems to drive the growth of Bioplastic Packaging market.

Decreased wastage due to oxidation, increasing prices of feed would contribute considerably in the growth.

To some extent, a majority meat consumers adapting to vegan lifestyles has affected the curve reversely.

During the period 2015-2017, vegan adaptation rate in developed economies reached 22% and is expected to reach an estimated 31% by the end of 2023. North America and Europe account for the highest share in the adaptation rate

Increasing prices of natural raw materials post adjustments in inflation for antioxidants

There has been a shift of trend towards natural antioxidants and increased cost competitions are some other challenges this industry might have to cater to in the near future

Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report -



What are the products offered by the Bioplastic Packaging industry presently?

What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Bioplastic Packaging?

Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?

Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?

What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Bioplastic Packaging industry?



