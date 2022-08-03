Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Worth $29.7 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 22.7%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2022 -- The report "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", global bioplastics & biopolymers market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2021 and 2026. Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable sources such as corn, potatoes, rice, soy, sugarcane, wheat, and vegetable oil, while biopolymers are naturally occurring polymers. A bioplastic may or may not be biodegradable. Bioplastics are mainly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics for various applications in the packaging, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, agriculture & horticulture, medical, and other end-use industries.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88795240



Biodegradable bioplastics & biopolymers type will account for the major share of the market in terms of value

Biodegradable are the largest type segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Biodegradable polymers are high molecular weight compounds that decompose naturally in the environment through bacteria and other microorganisms during a span of time. The process produces natural byproducts, such as biomass, water, gases, and inorganic salts. Biodegradable polymers are made from renewable sources such as corn oil, starch, orange peels, and plant materials and deteriorate into natural by-products. The growing concerns related to environmental pollution and non-renewable finite petroleum resources are leading to the increasing use of biodegradable bioplastics & biopolymers.



In terms of value, the packaging segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bioplastics & biopolymers market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

Packaging is one of the end-use industries that dominates the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Bioplastics, and especially biodegradable bioplastics, have increasing demand to replace conventional plastics to address environmental concerns. The use of bioplastics is increasing in applications such as bottles, films, clamshell cartons, waste collection bags, carrier bags, mulch films, and food service ware.



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for bioplastics & biopolymers between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for bioplastics & biopolymers between 2021 and 2026. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. Growing population increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial expansion are the major factors responsible for the high growth rate of the region. Growing environmental concern and awareness along with increasing regulations are the key factors driving the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers. The manufacturers focus on the high-growth market to gain market share and increase their profitability.



The key players in this market are NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Biotec (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan), and Plantic Technologies (Australia).



NatureWorks is jointly owned by PTT Global Chemical (Thailand) and Cargill (US). It manufactures biopolymers derived from renewable resources, such as corn, starch, and vegetable oils. It is among the leading advanced material companies and offers a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals for the packaging and chemical industries. The company offers Ingeo Biopolymer, which is used in 3D printing, beauty and household, building & construction, food & beverage packaging, medical & hygiene, and other applications. It also offers PLA-based biopolymer performance material designed for use in fresh food packaging and food service ware applications. NatureWorks operates in North America, Europe, and APAC, with manufacturing facilities in the US.



Braskem was founded in 2002, with the consolidation of six companies, namely, Copene, OPP, Trikem, Proppet, Nitrocarbono, and Polialden. The company operates in the chemical and petrochemical industry and thus, plays an important role in other production chains that are essential to economic development. The company produces polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) resins, in addition to basic chemical inputs such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, chlorine, soda, and solvents, among others. The company offers bioplastics through its biopolymers segment. Braskem is the first company that started to produce on a world scale unit BIO- PE which is made out of sugarcane. The company produces 16 million metric tons per year of thermoplastic resins and other chemical products. It exports the products to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, the US, Germany, and Mexico as well as 16 regional offices in other countries to provide integrated solutions for clients. the latter in partnership with the Mexican company, Idesa.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=88795240