Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF

Currently, Braskem, Nature Works, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem holds a share of around 15%. In Europe and the United States, Nature Works, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishi are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.



The global Bioplastics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics, Bio plastics) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Braskem

- NatureWorks

- Novamont

- BASF

- Corbion

- PSM

- DuPont

- Arkema

- Kingfa

- FKuR

- Biomer

- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

- PolyOne

- Grabio

- Danimer Scientific

- Myriant

- Mitsubishi

- Biome Bioplastics



Segment by Type:

- Bio-PET

- Bio-PE

- Starch Blends

- PLA

- PHA

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Packing Industry

- Automotive Industry

- Bottles Manufacturing

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bioplastics Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bioplastics Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bioplastics Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bioplastics Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bioplastics Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bioplastics Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bioplastics Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bioplastics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bioplastics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bioplastics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bioplastics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bioplastics Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



