Bioplastics Market Top Key Players:Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Natureworks LLC, Corbion PuracN.V., Braskem S.A

Scope of the Report:

In addition, the research on the BIOPLASTICS market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the BIOPLASTICS market on the basis of the end-user, product type, application and demography for the forecast period 2015 - 2025.

Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as the impacting factor and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources like charts, tables, and infographics.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report are Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Natureworks LLC, Corbion PuracN.V., Braskem S.A., SECOSecos Group Ltd., Biome Technolgies Plc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In market segmentation by types of duty-free retail shops, the report covers-

Perfumes Cosmetics Alcohol Cigarettes Others



In market segmentation by applications of the duty-free retail shop, the report covers the following uses-

Airports Onboard Aircraft Seaports Train Stations Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the BIOPLASTICS market for the forecast period of 2015 - 2025 the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2015 - 2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

-What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the BIOPLASTICS market during the forecast period?

-Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the BIOPLASTICS market?

-What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the BIOPLASTICS market across different regions?

-What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the BIOPLASTICS market?

-What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Duty-Free retailing market.



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings



3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2015-2018*

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2015-2018*



3.3. Porter's five forces analysis



3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry



3.4. Market dynamics



3.4.1. Drivers



3.4.1.1. Environmentally Friendly Properties

3.4.1.2. High Consumer Acceptance

3.4.1.3. Favorable Government Policy

3.4.1.4. Renewable Raw Material Sources



3.4.2. Restraint



3.4.2.1. High Cost to End-User

3.4.2.2. Limited Performance



3.4.3. Opportunity



3.4.3.1. Decreasing Dependency on Petroleum Resource & Advancement in R&D

3.4.3.2. Growing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)



CHAPTER 4: BIOPLASTICS MARKET, BY TYPE



4.1. Overview



4.1.1. Market size and forecast



4.2. Biodegradable Plastic



4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Polylactic acid (PLA)

4.2.3. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.2.4. Starch blends

4.2.5. Polyesters (PBAT & PBS)

4.2.6. Cellulose acetate

4.2.7. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.8. Market size and forecast

4.2.9. Market analysis by country



4.3. Non-biodegradable Plastic



4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Epoxies

4.3.3. Polyurethanes

4.3.4. Polyethylene terephthalate

4.3.5. Others

4.3.6. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.7. Market size and forecast

4.3.8. Market analysis by country



