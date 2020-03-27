Biopolymer Packaging Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks, Plantic

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Biopolymers are the biodegradable polymers made of starch, sugar, cellulose and many more.Biopolymers coating in the packaging retard unwanted moisture transfer in food products, are good oxygen and oil barriers, are biodegradable, and have potential to replace current synthetic paper and paperboard coatings.Biopolymerbased materials have gathered attention from packaging industry due to rising concerns in recent years from environmental as well as economic perspectives of traditional petroleum based polymers. Pharmaceutical industry has seen a lot of regulatory actionto raise the bar for packaging of products. It accounts for potential machines for 100% non-destructive inspection of seal integrity.



The biopolymer packaging market is expected to reach USD 22.38 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.68% over the forecast period 2019 - 2025.



Growing awareness among the population for the use of bio packaging to avoid various health issues has been contributing to the growth of the market. The packaging industry is under considerable regulatory and public pressure, and there is the potential for significant substitution of petrochemical polymers with biopolymers and bio-derived polymers. Packing in general, is expected to experience high growth owing to the ageing population, smaller households and desire for better and more convenient packaging among the population. The need for packaging contributes to the high adoption rates for bio packaging, owing to increasing concerns, such as global warming and green ecosystems, etc.



Segment by Key players:

- Arkema

- BASF

- NatureWorks

- Plantic

- Biome Technologies

- Plantic Technologies

- Bio-On

- Toray Industries



Segment by Type:

- Polylactides (PLA)

- Bio-Polyethylene (PE)

- Bio-PolyethyleneTerephthalate(PET)

- Starch

- Cellulose

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Cartons

- Bags & Pouches

- Bottles & Cans

- Ampoules and Vials

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Biopolymer Packaging Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Biopolymer Packaging Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Forecast

4.5.1. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Biopolymer Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Biopolymer Packaging Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



