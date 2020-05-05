Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Biopower Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Biopower market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany), Weltec Biopower GmbH (Germany), Biopower Operations Corporation (United States), Orsted A/S (Denmark), Dalkia (France), ElectraTherm (United States), Ameresco (United States), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States) and Enerkem Inc. (Canada)



Biopower Market Scope

Bio power refers to electricity generated from the burning of biomass. Biomass can be readily available plant and animal matter. Locally grown energy supplies that include everything from cotton stalks, hay, wheat straw, switch grass, peanut hulls, wood chips, bark, logging residue, swine waste and poultry litter as a fuel source for bio power. Bio power is the largest source of non-hydro renewable energy in the world and as of May 2005 there was over 7,800 megawatts of biomass power capacity in 350 locations in the United States, according to U.S. Department of Energy's office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). Today's operating capacity generates approximately 44 billion kilowatt-hours per year, an amount equivalent to the electricity used by 4.5 million average U. S. homes.



Market Trend

Renewable, Sustainable, and Clean Solution for Power Generation

Efficient and Improved Biomass Cook Stoves



Market Drivers

Favorable government regulations regarding renewable sources of energy and development in technology are the key driving factor for the market. Also. It stimulates rural economic development by creating new sources of income, new jobs, and new uses for agricultural and forestry products and wastes.

Less Dependency on Foreign Oil and Ensuring Safer Communities

Cost-Effective Solution and Offers Important Environmental Improvements



Opportunities

Technologies presently at the research and development stage, such as Whole Tree Energy™, integrated gasification fuel cell systems, and modular systems are expected to be competitive in the future.



Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Cost at Initial Stage

Emission of Harmful Gases such as NOx and SOx



Challenges

BioPower Devastates Forests and the Ecosystem Services They Provide

Huge Investments for Research and Development



Key Target Audience

Renewable Energy Generating Firms, Raw Material Suppliers, Power Generation Companies and Government and Research Organization



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



In-depth analysis of Global Biopower market segments by Types: Biogas and Biomass



In-depth analysis of Global Biopower market segments by Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others



Regional Analysis for Global Biopower Market:

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Detailed TOC of Biopower Market Research Report-



- Biopower Introduction and Market Overview

- Biopower Market, by Application [Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others]



- Biopower Industry Chain Analysis

- Biopower Market, by Type [Biogas and Biomass]



- Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

- Industry Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)



- Biopower Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions



- Major Region of Biopower Market

i) Global Biopower Sales

ii) Global Biopower Revenue & market share

- Major Companies List

- Conclusion



