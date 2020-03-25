Bioprocess Containers Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Thermo Fisher, Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Merck

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Bioprocess containers are single-use flexible container systems that are utilized in the upstream and downstream processes for sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. These containers are employed in the preparation of cell-media and are a cost-effective alternative to conventional stainless-steel systems.



Global Bioprocess Container Market was valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025



Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination. The booming biopharma industry in emerging countries is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, issues related to leachable and extractables and increasing market consolidation are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies. The biopharmaceutical companies' segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, while the life science R&D companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is generally characterized using single-use technologies including bioprocess containers. Bioprocess container systems, due to their cost-effectiveness, have found wide use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing as they can lower the overall cost of production. This is the key factor driving market growth for the biopharmaceutical companies' segment.



Segment by Key players:

- Thermo Fisher

- Sartorius

- GE Healthcare

- Merck

- Danaher

- Lonza

- Fenner

- Meissner

- Rim Bio

- Fluidscontrol



Segment by Type:

- 2D Bioprocess Containers

- 3D Bioprocess Containers

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Biopharmaceutical Companies

- Life Science R&D Companies



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



